A month after delivery, Tyler Hoover of Hoovies Garage is already selling his Cybertruck. This is because the ongoing issues of Tesla's battery-powered truck outweighed its initial appeal.

A month behind the wheel proved too much for Tyler. The Cybertruck failed to deliver on its promises of range, features, accessories, and even the initial pricing. He wants out before the truck's value dips further, and he's stuck owing more than it's worth.

"I feel like if I still have this thing by the end of the year, I'll lose $30,000 to $40,000 or more," he said. At over $100,000 and a meagre 340-mile range, the production model falls far short of the impressive specs originally announced and what Hoover expected.

Buyer's Remorse: Tale Of The Cybertruck

Even the $15,000 range extender touted last year seems like another unfulfilled promise. Not only would it add significant cost, but it would also eat up a considerable chunk of the truck's bed – and there's no guarantee Tesla will ever actually release it considering their history with Cybertruck accessories.

Adding to his frustration, the promised off-road light bar is still unavailable, and the much-anticipated home-powering hardware comes with a significant wait time and a hefty installation cost exceeding $6,000 by a Tesla-approved installer.

Tyler says he is still waiting to receive the replacement wheel covers he was promised, and his wheels are already showing signs of rust. Tesla's recent announcement from Elon Musk downplaying the priority of Autopilot and Full Self-Driving features, with a potential wait of "months," further solidified his decision to sell.

Despite the allure of the "Foundation Series" etching, Tyler couldn't justify the extra $20,000 price tag and mounting frustration. On the positive side, he acknowledged the good panel gaps and sturdiness of the truck's construction, as Tesla promised.

Unfortunately, many panels have razor-sharp edges, posing a safety hazard. "I hurt my arm the first few days owning this walking by and clipping right here at this sharp edge," Tyler said.

These edges have been reported as being dangerously sharp, aligning with a recent incident where another new Cybertruck owner required emergency room treatment after a similar injury during an inspection.

Tyler further criticised the truck's off-road capability, citing weak "dinky" control arms and inflexible lower mud flaps that should have been designed for better ground clearance. The folks at InsideEVs suggest he might have been willing to overlook some of these shortcomings if he had truly loved the Cybertruck.

Despite an exhaustive list of frustrations, unfulfilled promises on specs, unavailable features, and safety concerns, Tyler concedes that Tesla delivered on one key promise: the undeniably bold and futuristic exterior styling that initially attracted him to the Cybertruck.

"I really do love the looks. People are divided on it, but I personally love it," he said. The Cybertruck's raw power and instant acceleration are undeniable, making it a leader among electric trucks. He pointed out that the ride quality is smooth, and there is minimal road noise. The seats are comfortable, and the interior design, while not groundbreaking, is acceptable.

However, the central touchscreen's reliance on excessive menu diving proved to be a major source of frustration. While Tyler found some things to enjoy, it's clear this wasn't the right vehicle for him.

Why Tyler Prefers the Cadillac

Finding a buyer proved equally frustrating for Tyler. Used Cybertruck prices have been volatile lately, and with the imminent release of the non-Foundation Series, the situation is likely to worsen. Since there's little difference between Tyler's model and the upcoming cheaper trim, dealers are hesitant to take on the vehicle, fearing a price drop.

This situation mirrors another incident where a Cybertruck owner struggled to return their vehicle simply because it wouldn't fit in their parking space. Both cases highlight the importance of thorough research and ensuring a vehicle aligns with your needs and lifestyle before making a significant purchase.

Tyler's struggles extended to Carmax, who refused to make an offer on his Cybertruck, citing a policy of waiting at least a year for such a new vehicle. This may have stemmed from concerns about Tesla's legal actions against resellers (flippers).

After persistent searching, Tyler eventually found a dealer willing to buy the truck for $111,000, a slight profit over his original purchase price. This outcome suggests the used Cybertruck market might not be as depressed as some anticipated.

Replacing the Cybertruck is a lightly used 2023 Cadillac Lyriq, a 2-wheel drive launch edition with an impressive 314-mile EPA range and SuperCruise driver assistance system – all for just $42,000. So far, Tyler is smitten with the Lyriq and sees it as a successful return to form for Cadillac.

"The ride is so darn nice; it looks really good. Even though it is a crossover, it's lower so it's almost wagon-esque to me," he said. Tyler is impressed by the Lyriq's vastly superior seat comfort and interior layout compared to the Cybertruck. The Cadillac also boasts functional driver-assistance software, starkly contrasting the Cybertruck's shortcomings in that area.

However, as a first-year model, the 2023 Lyriq is known to have some technical issues. Only time will tell if his particular vehicle suffers from any long-term problems.