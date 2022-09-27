McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo is a fan favourite, but he has been very careful about revealing too much about his personal life despite being a media darling. In a rare candid moment, he has finally opened up about being "in love" with girlfriend Heidi Berger just months after they finally made their relationship social media official.

In modern society, most relationships are judged by how the couple appears on social media. Ricciardo and Berger had taken a different route, choosing to stay out of each other's social media accounts for several years even though fans have been sharing numerous "sightings" of them for a long time. They had also been spotted on posts made by their friends.

Rob Baird shared a video of him and Daniel Ricciardo and Heidi and friends having fun with dirt bikes! 📸 RobBairdMusic ☺️ pic.twitter.com/Ew41iE7ISn — T ✨Daniel Ricciardo advocate (@balaclavabestie) August 21, 2022

Now, with his future in Formula 1 in doubt, Ricciardo has admitted that Berger has been helping him deal with stress after McLaren dropped him from their lineup for next season.

Ricciardo has had a miserable time since joining McLaren, often being completely outperformed by teammate Lando Norris. The team has decided to terminate his contract early to replace him with up-and-coming rookie Oscar Piastri for 2023.

The 33-year-old appeared on the Fitzy & Wippa Podcast and uncharacteristically admitted that he is in a relationship with the aspiring actress, who is the daughter of former F1 driver Gerhard Berger. He had a successful career that brought him ten race wins, most of which with the legendary Scuderia Ferrari.

daniel ricciardo on being in love with heidi 🥰 adore their relationship fr 🥹 pic.twitter.com/z2Y3t3eHhN — ece ③ (@ricciardopics) September 23, 2022

"Yeah mate, I'm in love, I got a good thing going, so yeah. I've got a good balance in life right now," he said, when asked about his relationship status. He then proceeded to say that having Heidi around helps him with his troubles. "I think love eliminates stress, yeah absolutely."

He also shared that while he still does not have a seat for next season, he is still hoping that he can find a way back into F1 racing. He also admitted that Heidi's father was one of his F1 heroes while growing up.

"When I was young, I mean I've followed F1 since I was a kid and I had a Berger hat," he said. The older Berger will surely be able to offer some career advice now that Ricciardo is in the middle of a crisis.

Nevertheless, his love life is surely thriving. After years of keeping his fans in the dark, he and Heidi almost simultaneously shared posts from their summer vacation in August, confirming their relationship to the world.