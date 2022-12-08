Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has announced his split from girlfriend Charlotte Sine. The announcement was made over social media just weeks after the conclusion of the 2022 season, where the Monegasque finished in second place in the Drivers' World Championship behind Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.

The Ferrari star had been with Sine for three years and she had been a constant presence in the paddock, following her partner across the globe. They appeared to be inseparable, with Leclerc often sharing anecdotes about their life together outside of what the public can see during the F1 weekends.

Charles Leclerc and Charlotte Siné have decided to end their relationship.



However, it appears as though all good things come to an end, with the Ferrari star taking to Instagram Stories to say: "Hello everyone, Charlotte and I have decided to end our relationship and we remain good friends. We have shared so many great moments and she is and always will be a very special person to me."

The 25-year-old then went on to praise his former partner, saying: "She is amazing and deserves the best, please respect our decision and her privacy in a time like this. Thank you."

Meanwhile, Sine also took to social media to confirm that the split was amicable. In a post, she said: "Hello, Charles and I have decided to end our relationship and stay good friends. It's been three beautiful years together with loads of memories. He is an amazing person and I wish him the best. Please respect our decision and privacy. Thank you."

No reasons were given behind the split, but many are speculating that the pressure to finally win the world championship has forced Leclerc to realign his priorities. He started off the 2022 as title favourite, but reliability issues and strategic failures weighed him down. In the end, Red Bull managed to sort out their early problems to give Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez a fast and reliable car. On top of that, Red Bull's strategy has been spot on throughout most of the season.

Ferrari's troubles led to the resignation of team principal Mattia Binotto, and it seems Leclerc's personal life has also taken a turn for the worse. However, female fans are holding their breath to see if he will jump quickly into a new relationship.

me: sad about Charles Leclerc and Charlotte Sine relationship ending



also me thinking I have a chance with Charles knowing damn well I don't: pic.twitter.com/ba5ZytjpdK — Sophie⁷ (@sdc_x24) December 6, 2022

It may be remembered that his former partner Giada Gianni claimed that Leclerc left her due to his desire to focus on Ferrari and his career. However, he quickly went public with Sine following his split from Gianni.

Because of his relationship history, fans are speculating on whether someone else has caught Leclerc's eye. Some are even fancying their own chances with the racing star.