Lewis Hamilton has been hailed as the rightful 2021 Formula 1 Drivers' Champion by Rich Energy after Red Bull Racing was found guilty of breaching the £145 million cost cap last season. Despite the FIA stating that it was a minor breach, teams have called for a tough punishment, as the extra money would have aided them in their push for the title.

The sport's governing body released the certificates on Monday, and the Austrian outfit was the only team on the grid found to have breached the cost cap. It is unclear as to the penalty that will be imposed, but it is widely believed that Red Bull driver Max Verstappen will not be stripped of his title.

Disgraceful and should lead to automatic disqualification from constructors and drivers championship. After the #AbuDhabiScandal this is an absolute insult to the teams and drivers that played by the rules. A huge moment for the FIA if they wish to retain credibility #F1 #F1xed https://t.co/pZzOo49aRH — Rich Energy HQ (@rich_energy) October 10, 2022

Hamilton supporters have been up in arms over Red Bull's breach, especially after the Briton was denied an eighth title in controversial fashion last season. Max Verstappen was aided by a confusion in the deployment of the Safety Car, which made it easier for him to pass the Mercedes driver in the final lap of the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

However, despite reports indicating the penalties will not affect the championship, Red Bull's rival in the energy drink space Rich Energy could not hold their tongue. They were quick to slam their rivals and put pressure on the FIA to disqualify them to maintain the integrity of the sport.

The UK-based company was quick to congratulate Hamilton and Mercedes and anoint them double world champions for 2021 owing to Red Bull's indiscretions. Rich Energy congratulated the seven-time world champion alongside an old video of F1 managing director Ross Brawn warning teams about a cost cap breach.

"An easy decision for the FIA now. It is imperative that the integrity of the great sport of Formula One is maintained. Congratulations Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes AMG F1 on a well deserved world title in 2021," Rich Energy wrote on Twitter.

Verstappen is now a two-time F1 Drivers' champion after winning his second title at last weekend's Japanese Grand Prix. Meanwhile, Red Bull are also on course to win their first Constructors' title since 2013 as they hold a commanding lead over closest competitors Ferrari going into the final four races of the 2022 campaign.