Max Verstappen says a second Formula 1 Drivers' World Championship title will be "less emotional" than his maiden title triumph in 2021. The Red Bull Racing driver remains the overwhelming favourite to claim his second consecutive championship after dominating the 2022 season thus far.

The Dutch racer was trailing title rival Charles Leclerc by 46 points after just three races into the new season. Verstappen fought back and won seven of the next 10 races to build a commanding 80-point lead over the Ferrari driver.

The Red Bull ace can afford to finish second to Leclerc in every remaining race and still claim the 2022 F1 Drivers' Championship title. Verstappen is aware that he is the strong favourite, but admitted that a second title will not be as emotional as his first.

Verstappen endured an intense battle with Lewis Hamilton in 2021, with the title fight going down to the final lap of the campaign. The Dutchman, who has 28 race wins in his F1 career, says the first will always be more emotional than the rest, and believes it will be similar if he claims multiple titles.

"I think it will be less emotional, if it would happen," Verstappen said, as quoted on RN365. "It's the same as the first race; when I entered my first [F1] race it was the most emotional 'win' from of all of them, aside from the World Championship win."

"All the other ones, they've never been as emotional as that one, because that's the first time you get to taste something like that, which is such a difficult thing to achieve in Formula 1."

Verstappen, however, was quick to give himself a reality check, and made it clear that the championship is still far from wrapped up. Leclerc and Ferrari are hoping to take the fight to the Austrian team when the second half of the season resumes at the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend.

"I think it will be different, but I also prefer not to really think about that yet. We're on a good run, but we have to keep it going," the 2021 world champion added.

Verstappen, however, is not ready to stop at two world championships after committing to Red Bull until the end of the 2028 Formula 1 season. The Dutchman is certain the team is well-placed to challenge for both the Drivers' and Constructors' titles in the seasons to come.

"I really believe that we can be successful for a while and that's why I committed for such a long time," Verstappen said.