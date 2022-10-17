Newly-crowned 2022 F1 World Champion Max Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, gave fans a scorching hot treat as she posed for daring photos which were released just days after her partner won the Drivers' Championship title in Suzuka.

Piquet took to Instagram to share a photo from her photoshoot with Mirror Mirror Magazine in collaboration with luxury brand Cartier. In it, she could be seen posing naked with only a strategic pose and her long hair keeping her modesty. It was also artfully shot with a sepia filter to create a dramatic effect against the forest backdrop.

She credited photographer Chris Philippo for the snap, alongside other members of the glam team and the magazine staff who worked on the photoshoot.

Piquet shared several other close-up photos from the same campaign, wherein she could be seen donning Cartier jewels on her hair, her arms and even between her lips.

Piquet is best known to be the partner of double world champion Max Verstappen, and also as the daughter of three-time Formula One world champion Nelson Piquet. She shot to fame after confirming her relationship with Verstappen in 2020, but she was previously in a relationship with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat, with whom she shares a daughter.

Despite her claim to fame appearing to be mostly in connection with her father and partner, Piquet has made a name for herself as a sought-after model and endorser.

The 33-year-old has over a million followers on Instagram, making her social media influence quite attractive for high end brands. Nowadays, she is frequently seen on the paddock supporting Verstappen during race weekends. After his back-to-back title victory was confirmed last week, cameras immediately sought Piquet from the crowd to see her reaction. She also shared photos from the celebrations behind the scenes after the podium ceremony.