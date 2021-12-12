The 2021 Formula 1 season has come to a thrilling climax at the final race in Abu Dhabi this weekend. Only two Drivers' Championship contenders remain, and they are approaching the final round level on points. In just a few hours, either Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen will be crowned champion, but there is palpable tension in the air as speculations of a collision between the two drivers have been hanging in the air.

The Mercedes and the Red Bull have come together several times this season and penalties have gone in either direction. However, everything is at stake in the final race at the Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday, and Mercedes are fully supporting the FIA's reminder that any driver found to have deliberately caused a collision to manipulate the result could face a points deduction.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen is on the spotlight, owing to the fact that he holds the advantage if both drivers fail to finish the race. He has one more race victory over Hamilton, and if they finish level on points, then the title goes to the Dutchman. Hence, there are speculations that he might go for a desperate move if the fight on track swings in favour of the British driver.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff thinks that a warning on the possible penalty is a good "deterrent" against dirty driving.

The rule is not new however, but race director Michael Masi decided to highlight it following a controversial Saudi Arabian Grand Prix that saw numerous penalties handed out in the direction mostly of Verstappen. He was handed time penalties and was asked to give a place back twice after overtaking off the track, for forcing Hamilton off the track and finally for braking in front of his title rival while Hamilton was unaware that he was being given a place back.

"I think with all the controversies we had in the last few races, it is very good that Michael and the FIA have come out with a reminder of what the ISC [international sporting code] stands for," said Wolff.

Meanwhile, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner thinks that Mercedes want to emphasise the rule since they are coming in with a disadvantage. "I can see why Toto and Lewis with the disadvantages of race wins would be pushing for that, but nobody's going into the race saying it's going to end in a crash."

Horner also called out the stewards for what he thinks are inconsistencies in handing out penalties throughout the season. "There has to be consistency of stewarding of penalties and that is the thing that drives people more mad than anything else, when there is perceived to be an inconsistency. That piece of the sporting code has always been here. Nobody wants to see this championships end up in front of the stewards."

Verstappen will be starting the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on pole position, with Hamilton in second place. The two will be battling it out right from the line, and it remains to be seen if sparks will be flying.