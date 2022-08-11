Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 team principal Toto Wolff has tempered expectations going into the second-half of the 2022 Formula 1 season. The Austrian feels the Silver Arrows are not yet at the level where they can challenge Red Bull Racing and Ferrari for race wins.

The reigning constructors' champions endured a difficult start to the 2022 campaign, struggling to match the pace set by championship contenders. Mercedes were well off the pace in the initial stages of the season, but have slowly but surely made progress.

It was at the Spanish Grand Prix that Mercedes first showed glimpses of their true pace. Ever since the race in Barcelona, the Brackley-based team have been regulars on the podium. But on most occasions, they moved up the classification due to the reliability issues faced by one of the Red Bull or Ferrari cars.

However, at Silverstone during the British Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton managed to battle the Red Bull and Ferrari cars and earn a podium on merit. And at the final race before the summer break in Hungary, George Russell qualified second, while Mercedes secured a double podium.

After their best performance of the season, many in the F1 paddock are expecting Mercedes to challenge for race wins when the campaign resumes in Belgium. But, Wolff has made it clear that they are still a little way off from challenging the frontrunners for the top step of the podium.

"I don't want to say now suddenly we are right back into the game and we can win races because I don't think that's the case. I think we landed it well in Budapest on Saturday and we [reaped] the results," Wolff said, as quoted on Race Fans.

"But I don't think we are close enough to Ferrari and Red Bull to really fight them as of yet."

At the Hungaroring, Wolff feels Mercedes benefitted from Ferrari struggling to bring its tyres into the right temperature window. He referenced Charles Leclerc, who caught and passed Russell for the lead with ease while on medium tyres in the early part of the race.

"In my personal opinion, we are still lacking to the front-runners, you've seen that Leclerc on the right tyre is still a dominant force, but at least we are in the same race."