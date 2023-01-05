The Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 team remain skeptical about their chances of fighting for the 2023 Formula 1 titles after a disastrous 2022 campaign. The Silver Arrows feel they have quite a bit of catching up to do if they are to match reigning champions Red Bull Racing.

The Austrian team demolished the competition on their way to claiming both the Drivers' and Constructors' Championships in 2022. Red Bull will start the season as the favourites, but are expecting Mercedes to return to their best after struggling the majority of last season.

The eight-time constructors' champions trailed Red Bull and Ferrari at the start of last campaign, but made strides forward as the season progressed. In the latter half of 2022, Mercedes had made up considerable ground on the Italian team, who had started out as the early title favourites.

Mercedes recorded 17 podium finishes, but managed just one win, which counts as a disaster for a team that dominated the "Hybrid Era" from 2014 to 2021. While the competition is expecting them to be back in contention, the team is remaining cautious in its approach.

"I think the interesting thing is how we move forward from here," Mercedes technical director Mike Elliot told Sky Sports. "I think we've got to maintain that skepticism and be honest with ourselves that we were behind at the end of the year."

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff agreed that 2022 was a disaster for the team, but pointed out a number of positives that will help the team moving forward. The Austrian wants the team to use the disappointment to build towards a stronger long-term future, when they are again consistently challenging at the front.

"For me the perspective or the planning is not about the short-term, it's not about a race, even a season or two or five," he said.

"I would like this team to constantly develop to be chasing for race victories and championships every single year but not taking it for granted. Not having any sense of entitlement and if I hear us talking it almost sounds like the complete disaster of all seasons... it felt like it and I think this is the right feeling."