Alfa Romeo F1 driver Valtteri Bottas has really been showing a different side of his personality in recent months, and his fans are delighted by the way he has "opened up" a lot more. Ahead of this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix, Bottas treated his fans to a video showing himself naked inside a sauna as he prepares for the hottest race on the calendar.

Formula 1 drivers typically struggle a lot when they come to race in Singapore because of the tropical weather. Even though it is a night race, temperatures in the country are much higher and the environment a lot more humid than the races staged elsewhere.

In the video shared on his personal Instagram account, the formerly reserved Finn showed off how he is spending his time in the hot and humid conditions of a sauna. This is of course a typical day for Scandinavians, but it is also a good way to prepare for the gruelling conditions in the tropics.

Hilariously, he has nothing but a reindeer hat on as he shows how he adjusts the temperature to 100 degrees Celsius. He also pours water on the hot stones to create steam.

He captioned the video: "Singapore prep for some. Finnish daily ritual for us."

This is not the first time that Bottas showed off his "birthday suit." In an episode of the hit Netflix docuseries "Drive to Survive," he already showed off his bare bum in a scene where he was discussing his future with his trainer while they were in the sauna.

Similarly, he gave his backside another moment in the spotlight over the summer when he shared an artistic photo of himself taking a dip in the cool waters of Aspen Colorado completely naked while surrounded by majestic nature.

Bottas has shown a different side of himself after initially being seen as an icy cold Finn during his first few years in F1. He showed off his fiery nature in the final months of his time in Mercedes while battling Lewis Hamilton, but he appears to be more relaxed and candid now that he has made the move to Alfa Romeo.

He previously admitted that he had a hard time racing alongside seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, especially after he became the clear number 2 driver in the team.

Now, he has been more transparent to the public, which has endeared him to F1 fans even more than when he was in the championship-winning team.