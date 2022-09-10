Mercedes F1 driver Lewis Hamilton paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II ahead of this Sunday's Italian Grand Prix in Monza. Meanwhile, the race is set to push through even as numerous other sporting events are being cancelled.

The full schedule of weekend matches have been cancelled by the English Premier League and the EFL. Understandably, other events taking place in the UK such as the PGA Championship, have been cancelled or postponed as well.

Meanwhile, other events across Europe like the Italian GP will go ahead, but with tributes and a minute of silence observed ahead of the competition. F1 personalities are expected to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen, most especially Hamilton, who received his knighthood last December.

The seven-time world champion took to Instagram to share a photo of Queen Elizabeth II and said: "How do you find the words to describe the loss of Her Majesty The Queen? She was truly an iconic leader, an inspiration and a reassuring presence for most, if not all, of our lives."

Sir Lewis Hamilton accepting an MBE from Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and a Knight's Bachelor from His Majesty The King pic.twitter.com/4qcZ03U8ba — ً (@LewisT_) September 8, 2022

He shared his tribute on Friday, a day after her passing and just before he dove into the hectic race weekend. "Since the sad news yesterday, I've been reflecting on her incredible life. She was a symbol of hope for so many and she served her country with dignity, dedication and kindness. She was truly like no other and I'm grateful to have lived during her time. Her legacy will be long-lasting and her passing deeply felt," he said before sharing his own encounters with the queen.

"I had the incredible honour of being able to spend time with her. It is something I'll never forget. We talked about our shared love of dogs and she was incredibly generous with her time."

"I know the whole nation and many others around the world will be mourning her loss and my thoughts and prayers are with her family and all those close to her, who have lost a loved one. Rest in Peace."

Hamilton met Her Majesty in 2008 when he was awarded an MBE (Member of the British Empire). He also interacted with her during a dinner she hosted in 2010. In 2020, Hamilton was named in the New Year Honours list, but had to wait until December 2021 to receive his knighthood from King Charles III, then the Prince of Wales.