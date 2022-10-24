The 2022 Formula 1 season has well and truly been wrapped up. Max Verstappen sealed the Driver's title last week in Japan, and his latest victory at the United States Grand Prix has also handed the Constructors' World Championship title to Red Bull Racing. In the process, the flying Dutchman also slammed the door on Lewis Hamilton's latest attempt to finally secure a victory this year.

Time is running out for the Briton if he wants to keep his record of winning at least one race since he entered Formula 1 in 2007. He started the current campaign in miserable form, but the Mercedes team has been able to work through their problems well enough to allow both Hamilton and his teammate George Russell to consistently challenge for podium places in the second half of the season.

However, despite coming closer than ever to his first victory this year, the seven-time world champion could only manage to secure second place behind Verstappen in Austin. A slow 11-second pit stop for Verstappen handed Hamilton the lead and demoted the reigning champion to sixth place. It seemed like a disaster for Verstappen, who initially shot to the front in the opening lap when pole-sitter Carlos Sainz was spun around by Russell.

Despite the pit disaster, Verstappen overtook every car ahead of him one by one to eventually make back it to the front where he overtook Hamilton with six laps to go. There was no looking back from there as he opened up the gap easily.

Verstappen is in fine form and completed yet another dominant victory, eventually crossing the line five seconds ahead of Hamilton. His latest win means he equals the record for most wins in a season with 13. However, he could potentially extend that record with three more races still to go.

Hamilton fought hard, but it was all in vain as the reigning champion was simply in a league of his own. The Briton now has three more chances to end his winless streak, which is now about to reach a full calendar year in November.

Over at Red Bull, it was an emotional victory after the team was plunged into mourning ahead of the race weekend due to the passing of Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner congratulated Verstappen on the radio and said that the achievements are dedicated to Mateschitz. As a tribute, the members of the team donned the billionaire's signature look of blue jeans for the weekend instead of their usual team uniforms.

Instead of black armbands and a minute of silence. a one-minute applause was observed instead to celebrate Mateschitz' life.

His passing also led to the FIA's decision to postpone the announcement of the penalties that will be imposed upon Red Bull after having been found guilty of breaching last season's budget cap.