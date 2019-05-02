Facebook is a stalker that tracks its user's location even when it isn't being accessed.

Facebook claims it uses the information harnessed by the Location History to "provide you with location features, including allowing you to post content that's tagged with your location, get more relevant ads, find places and Wi-Fi nearby and use Nearby Friends."

It also alleges it uses this data to build a "history of precise locations received through Location Services on your device. When Location History is on, Facebook will add your current precise location to your Location History either when you're using the app or continuously if you've turned on Background Location."

Some consider this an invasion of privacy. It's a massive problem given Facebook's consistent failure to protect the privacy of its users as was revealed in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Facebook has also has a penchant for losing data and none of its users can know for certain if his data hasn't been compromised. Since Facebook won't voluntarily delete this feature, here are ways you can protect yourself from it on your Android phone or iPhone.

1. Open Facebook on your phone.

2. Tap the menu button on the right (three bars stacked on top of one another).

3. Choose Settings & Privacy.

4. Select Privacy Shortcuts.

5. Choose Manage your location settings.

6. Tap Location Access.

7. Turn off "Location History."

8. Tap Location Services and turn off "Use Location."

To delete your history:

6. Tap "View Your Location History."

7. Tap the menu button on the right (it looks like three dots.)

8. Tap "Delete all location history."

This article originally appeared in IBTimes US.