BTS' Jungkook and aespa's Winter recently made headlines due to dating rumours spread and propagated by fans across social media. Since then, they've made their very first posts online and fans are responding in a mixed manner.

The posts appeared around the same time on 13 December, drawing attention from fans, netizens and online commentators. While neither artist addressed the rumours directly, the timing and tone of the updates became the focus of discussion, with many responding negatively to the posts.

Their First Posts Since The Backlash

Jungkook shared an Instagram story for the first time in a while, posting a simple masked selfie that highlighted his ear piercings. Prior to this, his only recent online presence involved reposting one of fellow member RM's Instagram stories without added text and appearing briefly in group photos shared by BTS. This Instagram story marked his first standalone update since the alleged dating controversy began circulating widely.

The Instagram story itself itself contained no message or caption. Despite that, its release was enough to prompt strong responses, largely because it followed days of silence after intense online discussion about his personal life.

Around the same time as Jungkook's post, Winter sent her first message on the fan communication platform Bubble since the rumours gained traction. Her message focused on the weather and health, warning fans about the cold conditions and encouraging them to stay warm. She wrote, 'It's going to be cold this weekend, so be careful not to catch a cold! It's snowing, so be careful driving! Don't catch a cold. Eat something warm!'

Like Jungkook's post, the message did not reference the dating claims. Instead, it followed her usual tone of casual interaction with fans. The timing, however, became a talking point almost immediately once fans noticed both updates appeared close together.

Mixed Reactions From Korean Netizens

Following the posts, Korean online communities showed sharply divided responses. Some users expressed relief that both artists appeared to be in good health despite the pressure and attention. Others criticised what they perceived as a lack of acknowledgement or reassurance toward fans affected by the rumours.

Several comments questioned whether the timing of the updates was deliberate. Reactions included statements such as 'Did they coordinate this out of spite or something?' and 'It's almost like they agreed to both post at the same time'. Another post read, 'The timing of their posts is really something elseㅋㅋㅋ'.

Other responses focused less on coordination and more on expectations of accountability. Some fans expressed disappointment that neither Jungkook nor Winter addressed the controversy directly. One comment stated, 'I thought they would at least apologise and say something like 'We'll do better in the future''. Another read, 'It's not like I expected them to clarify the situation through Bubble or anything, but I never imagined they would just gloss over the whole thing like this'.

Winter, in particular, received emotional messages from disappointed supporters. One widely shared comment read, 'Winter, I regret ever liking you... Why did you do this to us...? What did we ever do wrong to you...?'

Other Fans Defend the Stars

Not all responses were negative. Some users pushed back against the criticism, arguing that the two artists would have faced backlash regardless of what they posted. One comment stated, 'They would have been criticised no matter what they posted anyways. It's obvious'. Another questioned the intensity of the reaction, writing, 'Wow, are they seriously getting criticised for this?'

A smaller number of posts suggested the updates were simply routine fan communication. One reaction described the posts as 'casually interacting with fans as if they're doing customer service'.

No Direct Statements From Either Artist

As of now, neither Jungkook nor Winter has directly addressed the dating rumours nor the reaction surrounding them. In addition, neither artists' agencies have released any new statements in connection with the latest social media activity.