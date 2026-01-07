Julia Roberts has opened up about her friendship with Ayo Edebiri in an emotional interview, providing a rare insight into a bond formed on set.

The 58-year-old actor reflected on their connection while discussing awards-season attention for After the Hunt.

The conversation took place as Roberts campaigns for her Golden Globe nomination, with Edebiri also drawing wider industry attention. What began as a professional collaboration has developed into something more personal, shaped by time, trust, and shared experiences during filming.

How Julia Roberts and Ayo Edebiri Became Friends

The friendship between Roberts and Ayo Edebiri began while working on After the Hunt, which was released in cinemas in October 2025. Before filming started, Roberts invited the cast to her home in California for two weeks of rehearsals. The group included Andrew Garfield, Chloë Sevigny, and Michael Stuhlbarg, creating a setting that allowed personal connections to form early.

Roberts later described that rehearsal period as pivotal. Speaking to PEOPLE, she said the closeness built during that time was 'a gift that keeps on giving.' The structured yet informal environment helped the actors move beyond scripted relationships.

A key moment came during a scene in which Edebiri's character, Maggie, slaps Roberts' character, Alma. Roberts explained that filming the scene 'sealed the deal', marking a turning point where professional trust deepened into a lasting personal bond.

Roberts, Edebiri Now 'Friends for Life'

Since filming ended, Roberts said she has remained in regular contact with Edebiri, Garfield, and director Luca Guadagnino. When asked what they now talk about, Roberts replied simply, 'Life.' The connection, she suggested, has endured beyond the demands of promotion and production schedules.

Roberts spoke warmly about Edebiri's abilities and character. 'I admire her so much, and I really, truly adore her. I think she's one of the most talented young people I have ever spent time with,' she said. The remarks came as Roberts grew visibly emotional during the interview.

She also described Edebiri as someone she intends to keep close. 'Just having a new locked-in human. Not going to let this one get away,' Roberts said. She later summed up their bond by calling Edebiri a 'friend for life.'

Fun Facts About Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri's growing profile extends well beyond her work with Roberts. Her career reflects a mix of acting, writing, and comedy, with several defining milestones.

Breakthrough Success with 'The Bear'

Born on 3 October 1995 in Boston, Massachusetts, Edebiri grew up in Dorchester. She gained widespread recognition as Sydney Adamu in FX's 'The Bear', which premiered in 2022. For the show's second season, she won a Golden Globe, an Emmy and a Screen Actors Guild Award. To prepare for the role, she trained at the Institute of Culinary Education in Los Angeles.

A Career Path That Almost Went Another Way

Edebiri entered New York University in 2013 with plans to become a teacher. While student teaching, she reconsidered that path. Appearing on 'The Daily Show' in 2022, she said the experience changed her mind, adding that 'teenagers are really scary'. She later switched to dramatic writing and graduated in 2017.

Speaking Out and Giving Credit

Edebiri has also been noted for addressing workplace issues publicly. At the Golden Globe Awards, she pushed back against questions about a co-star's advertising campaign, saying, 'I want you to understand that this is my coworker'. During her acceptance speech, she thanked industry assistants, calling them 'the real ones.'

World Watches Edebiri Closely

As her career continues to expand, Edebiri's professional achievements and personal connections remain closely watched across the industry, especially after Julia Roberts' emotional interview on their friendship.