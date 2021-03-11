The family of a 911 operator in Phoenix is filing a case against the city to the tune of $35 million on the grounds that the city allegedly overworked the deceased.

Fox News reported that 49-year-old Pamela Cooper ended up being rushed to the hospital after working one shift for 16 hours while she was sick. Cooper later died after they took her off life support.

Jonathan Michaels, the lawyer of Cooper's family, told KPNX-TV station in Phoenix, that Cooper's death should not have happened. He added that nobody should die for their job.

Before her demise, Cooper had to deal with coronavirus for about six weeks, and was not able to work during that time. When she got well, she returned to work again since she needed the job.

Cooper was the one supporting her mother who was a widow on Social Security. She was also the one supporting her husband, who already ran out of his unemployment benefits. She had run out of paid leave time, and every day that she can report to work would basically mean more income.

I mean this is bad dont get me wrong but that being said she could of said no.. — eli (@foreheadguyy) March 11, 2021

According to the family of Cooper, a supervisor of the deceased mandated that she work on almost a double shift lately. This was allegedly despite her complaints of not feeling well.

New Times Phoenix revealed an alleged text message from Cooper to her mom, where she said that she could not opt out.

"No opting out or I get written up," Cooper reportedly stated.

Joel Cooper, the husband of Pamela, said that they could have sent the deceased home at the time that she was not feeling well because that was the right protocol.

According to city officials, since the start of 2021, it already lost 11 operators. Working overtime was a requirement whenever the situation calls for it, just so to ensure that 911 calls will be handled 24/7. However, a spokesperson said that if the employee is sick, he or she must be sent home.

Three issues were among the things pointed out as the reasons behind why Phoenix's 911 dispatch operation loses employees. These include the pandemic, burnout issues and low wages.