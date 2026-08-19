Hayden Panettiere fans are calling for a sweeping boycott of Neutrogena across the US, after the actress's death on 16 August reignited anger over her claim that the skincare brand cancelled her contract when she spoke publicly about postpartum depression.

Panettiere worked with Neutrogena for a decade, from 2005 to 2015, fronting campaigns that helped position her as one of Hollywood's most bankable fresh-faced stars.

The partnership unravelled, she later alleged, when she discussed her mental health struggles on morning television.

In her 2026 memoir This Is Me: A Reckoning and in an interview on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast, she said she was 'released' from the deal after opening up about postpartum depression on Live With Kelly and Michael, describing the termination as 'yet another blow in a year that had given almost nothing else.'

Neutrogena has never publicly detailed its side of that story, and the company did not respond to a request. Nothing about the circumstances of the contract ending has been independently confirmed, so the claims remain Panettiere's account rather than fact. That ambiguity has not slowed the backlash.

Hayden Panettiere Fans Turn Grief Into a Neutrogena Backlash

Hayden Panettiere, 36, died on Sunday, prompting a wave of tributes online. Within an hour, corners of Reddit, TikTok and Meta's Threads were filling with calls to 'avenge' the Heroes and Nashville star by cutting ties with the brand she said abandoned her at a vulnerable moment.

On Reddit, one user wrote simply: 'I will never buy one of their products again in my life.' The comment has been upvoted more than 5,500 times, a rough barometer of how deeply the grievance now runs in sections of Panettiere's fanbase.

Another commenter took a quieter but equally pointed line: 'I do use their products, but I will not be buying any more, ever again. It may be just a small thing, but it matters.'

Over on Threads, Neutrogena's own posts have become a magnet for anger. The company's upbeat reminder that 'Friends don't let friends go to bed without removing their makeup' was quickly flipped back on the brand.

'Friends don't drop friends when they're suffering, but hey,' replied one user, encapsulating the sense that this is about loyalty as much as skincare.

Online searches reflect the mood. According to Google Trends data cited by the Post, the phrase 'Neutrogena boycott' has surged more than 5,000 per cent in just three days. On TikTok, users have flooded the comments beneath skincare and beauty videos, with more than 70,000 people urging a boycott of Neutrogena-branded products.

It is impossible to tell yet whether that digital fury will translate into meaningful damage at the tills. What can be measured is the jitteriness in the markets. Shares in Kenvue Inc, Neutrogena's parent company, slipped more than 2 per cent on Monday.

That fall was attributed to wider sales figures rather than the Panettiere row alone. The stock clawed back some ground on Tuesday morning, but not all of it.

Hayden Panettiere Allegations Collide With Neutrogena's Awkward Month

For starters, this is not the only headache Neutrogena has faced in August. Just days before Hayden Panettiere's death, the brand was already fending off scepticism after eagle-eyed fans questioned a TikTok video featuring current ambassador Tate McRae.

In the clip, McRae appears to remove her makeup, but viewers quickly pointed out she did not seem to be using the company's best-selling wipes that the promotion was meant to showcase.

The response was cutting rather than furious. Under the video, one viewer asked: 'Hi, is anyone with a car seat available to pick me up from the hospital tomorrow since it appears I was born yesterday?' It was a throwaway line, but it captured a broader irritation with what some consumers see as staged, inauthentic influencer marketing.

Read more Amanda Bynes' Unrecognisable New Look Stuns Fans as She Shares Throwback With Hayden Panettiere Amanda Bynes' Unrecognisable New Look Stuns Fans as She Shares Throwback With Hayden Panettiere

Layered atop Panettiere's allegations, the McRae mini-scandal has left Neutrogena looking oddly exposed. On the one hand, it is a mass-market brand still heavily discounted at retailers such as Ulta Beauty, where many products are currently about 20 per cent below their usual price.

On the other hand, it is now the focus of a conversation about how big companies treat the real people who front their campaigns, especially when those people choose to speak out about mental health.

The story touches a nerve because Panettiere spent years in the public eye as the very image of glossy resilience, while privately dealing with addiction and depression. When she finally put those struggles into print, she framed the loss of the Neutrogena contract as more than just a financial setback. It felt, in her telling, like punishment for honesty.

Without Neutrogena's version of events, no one outside the contract negotiations can say definitively why the relationship ended. Yet in the emotionally charged days after Hayden Panettiere's death, her fans are not waiting for a legal briefing.

They are voting with their wallets, or at least promising to, and turning one actress's grievance into a referendum on how much cruelty the beauty business is allowed to get away with.