Hayden Panettiere was found unresponsive at a South Carolina home on Sunday 16 August and later pronounced dead from an apparent cardiac arrest, with a coroner's preliminary autopsy report finding no signs of physical trauma, according to Greenville County officials.

The Nashville and Remember the Titans star, 36, had reportedly suffered a suspected overdose, though investigators say the exact cause of death remains under review.

A friend, whose identity has not been released, called 911 less than an hour before Panettiere was declared dead at 2:32pm local time. Audio from that emergency call, obtained by US outlets, referred to the actress as being in 'cardiac arrest' and suggested an 'overdose' had taken place.

At this stage, there is no confirmed toxicology report, no final ruling on cause and manner of death and, as authorities have stressed, everything about what happened in those final hours should still be treated with caution.

Coroner Details Hayden Panettiere Autopsy and 'Cardiac Arrest'

Panettiere's autopsy was carried out the day after her death, on Monday 17 August. In a carefully worded statement, the Greenville County Coroner's Office, led by Coroner Mike Ellis, said examiners found 'no signs of trauma' that would have contributed to her death.

'An autopsy was completed today. At autopsy, no signs of trauma were discovered that would have contributed to the death,' the statement read. 'The cause and manner of death remain pending further investigation and the completion of additional studies. This investigation remains active and ongoing. No further details are available for release at this time.'

Officials have not publicly confirmed whether drugs played a role. However, 911 dispatch notes described the situation as a 'cardiac arrest' with an apparent overdose, and reported that Narcan was present at the scene and had been used either on Panettiere or someone else. The nasal spray, which can temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, was allegedly found nearby on a mattress.

Again, none of these details has yet been tied together in a final coroner's ruling. Until toxicology tests and further inquiries are completed, the circumstances around Panettiere's collapse remain, in the strictest sense, unresolved.

What is clear is that Panettiere had spoken publicly about addiction in the past and acknowledged multiple stints in rehab. She had also discussed tumultuous family relationships, saying in one recent interview that she had 'no relationship' with her mother, Lesley Vogel, who had managed her career from the time she was a child performer.

Megyn Kelly Blames Parents After Hayden Panettiere Death

In the aftermath of Panettiere's death, conservative broadcaster Megyn Kelly used her SiriusXM programme The Megyn Kelly Show to argue that the actress' trajectory was part of a broader pattern of child stars being 'set up' to fail.

Kelly said she was 'sad' but 'not surprised' by the news and placed responsibility squarely on parents who push children into the entertainment industry.

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'I lament the loss of this young woman, but I don't think it is a pattern we are ever going to correct for because there will always be parents who shove their child into the entertainment industry too young,' Kelly, 55, told listeners on her Monday 17 August episode.

She claimed that some parents 'don't have the skills or the desire to rescue them from the fallout that inevitably comes.'

Kelly admitted she knew relatively little about Panettiere personally, but argued the actress' life fitted what she sees as a grim template. 'If your child has her peak at age 11 or 17, it is going to be very hard for her to feel like she is a success after that,' she said. 'And the problem is, child actors don't tend to make it in Hollywood. They may make it as children, but then what?'

In Kelly's view, that cycle of early fame and later rejection 'sets them up to fail.' As she put it, 'This industry that builds them up, then rejects them and they can't ever reclaim that top of the mountain moment.'

The commentary will strike some as blunt, even harsh, given the limited public information about Panettiere's final days and the fact that investigators have not linked her death to any one factor. Yet it taps into a longstanding unease over how young performers are treated and who ultimately bears responsibility when childhood stardom turns into adult crisis.

The official picture is far more restrained. Police have not identified any suspects or suggested foul play. The coroner has not ruled out any medical or toxicological explanation.

And friends, fans and former colleagues are still digesting the fact that Panettiere, a familiar face on American screens since primary school age, has died before investigators can say with certainty why.

The key points so far, all subject to confirmation as the investigation continues, are that Panettiere was found unresponsive on 16 August, was in cardiac arrest by the time emergency services were called, had no traumatic injuries identified at autopsy, and was in a location where Narcan was reportedly present. Until toxicology results and further studies are complete, the case will sit in that uncomfortable space between what is strongly suspected and what can actually be proven.