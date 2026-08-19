Hayden Panettiere's final weeks have come under fresh scrutiny after friends reportedly raised concerns that the actress had become increasingly isolated from the people who cared about her, amid the return of her troubled on-and-off relationship with Brian Hickerson.

The Nashville star died aged 36 in South Carolina on 16 August, after authorities responded to reports that she had been found unresponsive. Her cause of death has not been officially confirmed, while police have said there were no signs of foul play.

Friends Feared Panettiere Had Become Isolated

Friends of Panettiere reportedly believed Hickerson had gradually isolated her from her support network over the years, according to sources cited by Page Six.

They were said to have become increasingly worried as Panettiere appeared to become more cut off from those who loved and supported her. Her friends reportedly hoped she would eventually end the relationship permanently and reconnect with them.

The concerns are particularly significant given the couple's history, which included multiple domestic violence allegations and Hickerson's 2021 conviction after he pleaded no contest to two felony counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend.

Panettiere Kept Brian Hickerson Reunion Quiet

Panettiere reportedly kept her apparent reconciliation with Hickerson largely private from some of her friends before her death.

A separate source told Page Six that, if Hickerson had returned to her life, Panettiere was not openly discussing it with many people close to her. The source suggested she may have felt shame about reconnecting with someone after previously discussing the difficult periods in their relationship.

The former couple were publicly seen together at Los Angeles International Airport in March 2026, when Hickerson accompanied Panettiere as she walked on crutches. Page Six later reported that they had reconnected about two weeks before her death.

Brian Hickerson Was With Panettiere Before Her Death

According to reports, Hickerson spent around a week with Panettiere in Los Angeles before the pair travelled to South Carolina.

Sources said the nature of their relationship at the time did not appear to be romantic, despite their renewed closeness. Hickerson had previously described Panettiere as a 'good buddy' and spoken publicly about his feelings for her.

The pair were first romantically linked in 2018 and had a turbulent relationship for several years.

Hickerson Was at the Scene of Panettiere's Death

Read more Hayden Panettiere's Friends Did Not Approve of Her Reunion With Ex Brian Hickerson Before Actress' Tragic Death Hayden Panettiere's Friends Did Not Approve of Her Reunion With Ex Brian Hickerson Before Actress' Tragic Death

Hickerson and his brother, Zach, were reportedly present at the South Carolina apartment complex when Panettiere suffered cardiac arrest.

A heavily redacted Greenville Police Department report obtained by Page Six states that Brian showed officers a bag containing medication Panettiere had been taking. The names of the medications were redacted.

The report also described Zach as emotional while emergency responders attempted to revive Panettiere. Brian reportedly became emotional after she was officially pronounced dead.

The presence of medication does not establish that it played a role in Panettiere's death, and no official cause has been released.

Hayden Panettiere and Hickerson's Troubled History

Hickerson was arrested in 2019 following an alleged domestic violence incident involving Panettiere. He was arrested again in Wyoming in February 2020 following another alleged dispute.

In 2021, he received a 45-day county jail sentence, four years of probation, domestic violence classes and a five-year restraining order after pleading no contest to felony charges related to injuries involving Panettiere.

In May 2026, Hickerson also publicly admitted that he had been abusive towards Panettiere.

Panettiere's death remains under investigation, while her family has asked for privacy.