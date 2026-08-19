Amanda Bynes has sparked concern online after a video purporting to show the former child star holding a throwback photograph of herself with Hayden Panettiere went viral following Panettiere's death.

The footage shows a woman presented as Bynes holding a black-and-white photograph of the two actresses together. The image has drawn attention because Bynes and Panettiere both became familiar faces to audiences while they were young.

However, the video's original source remains unclear. One TikTok commenter claimed the account appeared to be a fan page and noted that Bynes does not have a TikTok account, meaning the footage cannot be independently confirmed as an authentic post by Bynes.

Fans React to Amanda Bynes' Viral Appearance

The footage prompted viewers to revisit memories of Bynes from The Amanda Show and her films.

'She's trying to make herself as ugly as possible I would guess to repel men because they hurt her so badly. Truly tragic,' one X user wrote. The comment speculated about Bynes' motives, although there is no evidence establishing that interpretation.

Another asked: 'What did they do to these girls?'

'Oh Amanda. I wish I could hug her and help her through her trauma,' a third commenter wrote before calling for people who experienced mistreatment in Hollywood to come forward.

On TikTok, one viewer wrote: 'I grew up on the Amanda show my heart hurts for her.'

Another said: 'i hope someone checking on her rn.'

'They gave us our best childhood but at what cost they went through so much pain in silence,' one person wrote.

The reactions range from nostalgia for Bynes' early career to concern about performers who entered Hollywood as children.

Tribute to Panettiere Resurfaces Their Connection

Separate from the viral footage, Bynes publicly responded to Panettiere's death on LinkedIn by sharing screenshots from a 2013 Glamour interview with the actress.

'Life can hit you hard, and fast. What a horrible situation,' Bynes wrote.

The choice of interview was notable because Panettiere was discussing the pressures of growing up in Hollywood when she was asked about fellow young stars including Bynes and Lindsay Lohan.

Bynes later criticised coverage of her post, accusing Us Weekly and reporter Yana Grebenyuk of taking her comments 'completely out of context.' She said she would deactivate her LinkedIn account before later posting a sarcastic message claiming she 'never even had a LinkedIn account.'

Panettiere's Death Renews Attention on Child Stars

Read more Nickelodeon Star Amanda Bynes Alarms Fans With Unrecognisable Appearance During Hayden Panettiere TikTok Tribute Nickelodeon Star Amanda Bynes Alarms Fans With Unrecognisable Appearance During Hayden Panettiere TikTok Tribute

Panettiere died aged 36 on 16 August after being found unresponsive at an apartment in Greenville, South Carolina. An autopsy found no trauma contributing to her death, while her cause and manner remained undetermined pending toxicology results. Authorities have said there is no indication of foul play.

Known for Heroes and Nashville, Panettiere began working in entertainment as a child and later spoke publicly about the difficulties of growing up famous.

Her 2026 memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, also revisited painful experiences from her life and career.

The viral footage has brought renewed attention to the shared history of two actresses who became famous as children, while Bynes' documented tribute has placed Panettiere's reflections on childhood fame back in the spotlight. The clip has also renewed memories of their shared childhood fame and careers.