The father of Brendan Nugent, the 43-year-old man charged over an alleged vehicle attack on Australian MP Helen Haines has revealed that he and his partner have been friends with the politician for more than 20 years, describing the incident as devastating and unfathomable.

Haines, 65, suffered critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle outside her constituency office on Murphy Street in Wangaratta on Monday, 19 October. She subsequently underwent surgery to amputate one of her legs, according to Sky News.

Nugent's father, Rod Nugent, and Rod's partner, Christine Cunningham, issued a statement on Tuesday, 20 October, describing the incident as 'devastating and unfathomable'. Nugent and Cunningham described Haines as 'a deeply respected, valued and much loved member of our local community' in their statement. Haines remains in critical condition at Melbourne's Alfred Hospital.

Father of Accused Reveals 20-Year Friendship With Haines

Rod Nugent and Christine Cunningham described Haines as a longtime friend and respected community figure. 'Helen has been our friend for more than 20 years and what happened to her yesterday is devastating and unfathomable,' they said in their statement.

'All of our love and all of our thoughts are with Helen and her family and friends. We would like to sincerely thank members of the local community and police who came to Helen's aid yesterday after the shocking and horrific crime. We will be assisting Victoria Police in any way we can,' they added.

Their relationship extended beyond personal friendship. Cunningham, who has held several prominent community positions, previously worked alongside Haines in professional settings. A photograph published last year showed Cunningham and Haines together during the politician's visit to Merriwa Industries, an organisation providing employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

Australian MP Allegedly Hit Twice by Vehicle Outside Office

The alleged attack occurred at approximately 3.35 pm when a Toyota LandCruiser hit Haines near her office on Murphy Street in Wangaratta on Monday, 19 October, as she stood behind her parked vehicle. Witnesses reported seeing the LandCruiser make a U-turn towards the car park where it rammed Haines.

'What witnesses have described is the driver doing a U-turn to get into the car park and to ram Helen against her vehicle, then to reverse and do it a second time,' Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said on Monday.

Several witnesses immediately rushed to help, including local barber Ricky Jefferies, who confronted the driver and helped restrain him until police arrived. Jefferies reported discovering a knife on the man, which he removed to prevent further danger. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese subsequently praised the bystanders for intervening despite the risks involved.

Security Investigation Unit (SIU) detectives have charged Nugent, a resident of Tarrawingee, with dangerous driving causing serious injury, intentionally causing serious injury and the Commonwealth offence of causing harm to a Commonwealth public official.

Investigators have yet to establish a motive. Authorities initially referred the incident to Australia's national counterterrorism investigators, although police subsequently indicated it appeared to be an isolated attack.

Nugent has been taken into custody and is expected to appear before Wangaratta Magistrates' Court on Wednesday. Haines remains in critical condition after Monday night's emergency surgery.