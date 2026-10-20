Australian independent MP Helen Haines has lost a leg after being struck by a vehicle outside her electorate office in Victoria, prompting concerns about threats against politicians.

The 65-year-old Member for Indi was critically injured in Wangaratta on Monday, 19 October. She underwent surgery at Melbourne's Alfred Hospital and remained in a critical condition on Tuesday, 20 October, according to the latest reports available before publication. Her family asked for privacy as she continued receiving treatment. Investigators had not established a motive for the alleged attack.

Who Is Helen Haines?

Haines entered federal Parliament in 2019, succeeding independent MP Cathy McGowan as the representative for Indi, a rural Victorian electorate. She was re-elected in 2022 and 2025.

Before politics, Haines worked as a nurse, midwife and academic, with a doctorate in public health. She has advocated for regional healthcare and government integrity.

She pushed for a federal anti-corruption watchdog, and her proposed model helped shape the National Anti-Corruption Commission, established in 2023. She later served as deputy chair of the parliamentary committee overseeing it.

What Happened Outside Her Office?

Haines was struck by a Toyota LandCruiser at about 3:30pm on Monday outside her electorate office in Wangaratta. Witnesses said the driver made a U-turn, hit her, reversed and struck her again.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke relayed witness accounts. Haines was pinned between vehicles and lost a leg. She was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to Melbourne.

Local barber Ricky Jefferies intervened and helped detain the driver until police arrived. The suspect was arrested at the scene. A knife was reportedly found in the vehicle, although reports reviewed did not establish that it was used against Haines.

Suspect in Custody as Police Investigate

The suspect was identified in Australian media reports as 43-year-old Brendan Nugent, from Tarrawingee. He remained in custody on Tuesday while detectives questioned him. No charges had been announced in the reports reviewed, and investigators had not established a motive.

Victoria Police Acting Superintendent Ashley Mason said he was not aware of recent intelligence that had put the suspect on police radar. However, a source familiar with the investigation told ABC News that Nugent was known to police.

Police, the Australian Federal Police and intelligence agencies are involved, with a joint counterterrorism team activated. This does not establish a terrorist or political motive. Authorities have described the incident as isolated, with no known ongoing threat to the wider community.

Leaders Warn About Politicians' Safety

Opposition Leader Angus Taylor described the incident as shocking and condemned the normalisation of political violence. He spoke with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who said the attack appeared deliberate but its motivation remained unknown.

The Australian Federal Police received 1,067 reports of harassing, nuisance, offensive and threatening behaviour involving high office-holders, federal parliamentarians, electorate offices and protected establishments during the 2025–2026 financial year, a 12% increase from the 951 reports recorded in 2024–2025.

Australian Security Intelligence Organisation Director-General Mike Burgess has warned that grievance, intolerance and polarisation are creating a more permissive environment for violence. His comments address the broader security climate and do not establish a motive for the incident involving Haines.

The incident has renewed questions about protecting elected representatives while preserving their accessibility to constituents.