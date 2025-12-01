US President Donald Trump on Sunday confirmed he had a telephone conversation with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, though he refused to disclose details. 'I don't want to comment on that. The answer is yes,' Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, adding: 'I wouldn't say it went well or badly. It was a phone call.'

While Trump remained tight-lipped, sources familiar with the exchange painted a starker picture. The message was direct: Resign now and receive safe passage for yourself and your family, or face escalating military action.

The US reportedly offered guaranteed evacuation for Maduro, his wife Cilia Flores, and their son—but only if the dictator agreed to resign immediately.



The call quickly reached an impasse. Maduro requested global amnesty for crimes committed by his regime, which Washington rejected. The Venezuelan leader also proposed retaining control of the armed forces while allowing free elections, a model one source compared to Nicaragua's 1991 transition under Violeta Chamorro. The administration rejected that offer as well.



Reports earlier this month indicated the leaders exchanged messages and discussed a possible meeting in the United States, which, if it occurred, would mark the first-ever encounter between the Venezuelan leader and a US president.

Airspace Closure Sparks Confusion

The day before Trump's confirmation, he declared that the airspace over Venezuela should be regarded as 'fully closed,' without explaining what exactly was meant.



To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY. Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2025

The remarks sparked concern and confusion in Caracas. Venezuela's government said it 'forcefully rejects' Trump's claim, calling it a 'colonial threat' intended to undermine the country's territorial integrity, aeronautical security and full sovereignty.



When pressed about possible strikes or preparations for them, Trump was characteristically cryptic: 'There is no need to read into any advice.'

After the airspace announcement, Maduro's government attempted to schedule another call with Washington but received no response.



Caracas Prepares for Confrontation

Venezuela has not stood idle. In September, Caracas began military exercises in the Caribbean amid rising tensions. On October 9, the Venezuelan government appealed to the United Nations Security Council to convene an urgent meeting on US actions near Venezuelan waters.

By 23 October, Venezuela had deployed 5,000 Russian-made Igla-S surface-to-air missiles at key air defence positions—a clear signal that Maduro is preparing for potential conflict.

Venezuela's National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez on Sunday accused the US of 'murder,' publicly acknowledging for the first time that Venezuelan citizens were among those killed in US maritime strikes. 'There's no declared war between the US and Venezuela, therefore this cannot be classified as anything but murder,' Rodríguez said.



Oil Reserves Loom Large

Venezuela holds the world's largest proven oil reserves—more than five times greater than the United States. In a letter to OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais dated 30 November, Maduro accused the US of making 'constant and repeated express threats' that 'seriously endanger the stability of Venezuelan oil production and the international market.'



Colombian President Gustavo Petro told CNN that oil 'has to do with everything' regarding American pressure on Venezuela.

What Comes Next

The Trump administration continues its pressure campaign, accusing Maduro's government of involvement in illegal drug trafficking—charges Maduro denies. Since September, at least 83 people have been killed in 21 US strikes on vessels in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.



Trump has dismissed reports that the United States planned ground attacks in Venezuela, yet also warned that efforts to halt drug trafficking 'by land' would begin 'very soon.'

Brazil, Qatar, and Turkey initially brokered the call between the two leaders. Whether diplomacy can prevent further escalation remains uncertain—but for now, the lines to Washington appear dead.