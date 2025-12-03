A senior adviser to Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that Rubio believes the US recovered real alien technology. The remark was shared with journalist Michael Shellenberger in Washington.

It sparked renewed debate on UFO secrecy and raised questions about how the information surfaced.

This revelation also highlighted growing pressure on US President Donald Trump as more claims spread through national security circles.

Rubio Believes US Recovered UFOs

Shellenberger wrote on X that Rubio privately believes the US holds alien technology. He said Rubio is a key figure in US foreign policy. The American journalist added that this makes the claim more significant.

🚨 **ALIEN DISCLOSURE INCOMING?** 🚨



A top advisor to incoming Secretary of State Marco Rubio just dropped this bombshell: "We're headed toward MASSIVE disclosure" on UFOs.



The US has RECOVERED alien tech... and handed it to private contractors. Rubio's leading the charge –… pic.twitter.com/IbzEAmLIva — Interstellar (@InterstellarUAP) December 2, 2025

Shellenberger posted a statement attributed to Rubio's adviser. The adviser said the US is moving toward 'massive disclosure'. Shellenberger typed that the adviser confirmed Rubio's position on recovered craft.

He wrote that 'Marco Rubio is the most powerful Secretary of State since Kissinger. As such, it is significant that he believes the US has recovered alien tech and given it to private military contractors'.

His post drew rapid attention across Washington.

US Allegedly Gave UFOs to Private Military Contractors

Shellenberger later expanded on the adviser's claims. He said the adviser told him the government handed recovered UFO material to private military contractors. The goal is allegedly to allow those firms to study or reverse-engineer the craft, allowing them to have more knowledge about extraterrestrials.

Marco Rubio is the most powerful Secretary of State since Kissinger. As such, it is significant that he believes the US has recovered alien tech and given it to private military contractors. A senior Rubio advisor says, “We’re headed toward massive disclosure.” pic.twitter.com/FWSNJYKmTN — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) December 2, 2025

He also said the adviser believed contractors now hold more knowledge than government officials. He called it a serious shift in control. He said it raised oversight concerns.

If true, the claim would match long-running allegations of hidden technology programmes. It would also echo themes in the documentary Age of Disclosure, which features Rubio. Shellenberger said several government bodies were asked to deny his reporting.

He said they declined to do so on 26 November and again on 1 December. He wrote, 'They chose not to and still have not'.

Marco Rubio Urges US To Take UFOs Seriously

Rubio has long asked Washington to handle UFO events as serious national-security issues. In a NewsNation interview, he noted rising concerns in restricted airspace. He said pilots see objects that cannot be linked to US systems.

He stated, 'There's a stigma associated with it. Nobody wants to be known as the "UFO guy"'. He warned about the risk of underestimating unknown craft.

Rubio said whistleblower David Grusch inspired more officials to step forward. He added that both possible scenarios are troubling.

He said 'Either what he is saying is true or partially true, or we have some really smart, educated people ... who are crazy and leading us on a goose chase'. Rubio urged a strong investigation and said whistleblowers must be heard.

Donald Trump Could Face More UFO Questions

Shellenberger told NewsNation that Trump will face tougher questions soon. He said the President needs to resolve conflicting messages. He stated that 'He needs to speak directly to the American people and explain what's going on here'.

He warned that the public would not drop the matter. He said people want clear answers. He added that leaders know more than they share.

Journalist Steven Greenstreet questioned some of Rubio's advisers. He asked whether one adviser was part of groups spreading UFO stories in Washington.

Shellenberger repeated his call for transparency. He said every sceptic should support deeper disclosure on UFO matters.