US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday, 30 November, that he is prepared to release the results of the MRI test he underwent in October.

The statement was made during a press briefing aboard Air Force One, as Trump returned to the White House following his Thanksgiving holiday at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. The president's remarks immediately drew attention, given the growing speculation surrounding his health in recent weeks.

Trump's Promise

When asked about the outcome of his MRI exam went, the president insisted that he would make the findings public if requested.

'If you want to have it released, I'll release it,' Trump stated. 'It was just an MRI.'

When pressed for further details about the medical imaging test that he recently did, the president admitted he could not specify what the procedure involved.

'What part of the body? It wasn't the brain because I took a cognitive test and I aced it,' he stated.

Growing Scrutiny Over Trump's Health

The demand for more transparency around Trump's health intensified after Minnesota Governor Tim Walz told NBC's 'Meet the Press' that Trump is 'fading physically.' He also criticised the head of state's 'mental capacity.' Walz later urged the release of the president's MRI results on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Release the MRI results. https://t.co/v5iTvLwER9 — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) November 28, 2025

Trump had previously revealed that he had an MRI exam on 10 October at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. However, neither he nor any White House spokesperson clarified which part of his body was scanned, leaving the public guessing.

Concerns were further fuelled after recent photos of the president taken in Mar-a-Lago went viral on social media. In one of the photos, he looked frail and tired while seated at a restaurant table. In another one, he smiled but still looked visibly exhausted while walking around his property.

Trump at Mar a Lago. His hat, his shirt and a sign on the table to remind him who he is. pic.twitter.com/NiDJN7x4Zr — Susan A. Crawford ….. (@GardenSage) November 30, 2025

Here’s Donald Trump with no makeup on at Mar-A-Lago today! pic.twitter.com/4u8ASfQWvv — Lucas Sanders 💙🗳️🌊💪🌈🚺🟧 (@LucasSa56947288) November 9, 2025

Social media users quickly compared Trump's photos with those of former president Joe Biden. In the side-by-side comparison, Trump's predecessor appeared more alert and healthier, while Trump's pale and weary appearance sparked renewed debate about his fitness for office.

📸 Both of these photos were taken this weekend.



And remember: Jake Tapper and the media have spent the better part of the past year telling the country Joe Biden would be in a wheelchair by now while insisting Donald Trump was some sharp, vigorous eighty year old.



They didn’t… pic.twitter.com/98Z4xrQCuS — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) November 30, 2025

Trump's Second Physical Exam This Year

The October MRI formed part of the president's second health check that took place at Walter Reed National Medical Center this year. His first was an earlier physical exam in April.

According to the White House, the president's second hospital visit included 'follow-up examination' and 'advanced imaging, laboratory testing, and preventative health assessments.'

'President Trump continues to demonstrate excellent overall health,' the White House said, according to USA Today.

Although officials have withheld details of the imaging results, Trump told reporters that his doctor had given him 'some of the best reports for the age, some of the best reports they've ever seen.'

Trump's physician Sean Barbabella has previously diagnosed the president with chronic venous insufficiency. It is a common and benign condition that often affects people aged 70 and up, typically characterised with leg swelling.

Trump remains the oldest president ever inaugurated after being reelected for a second term in January. However, he is only the second-oldest serving president in US history.