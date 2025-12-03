India Hicks, the 57-year-old goddaughter of King Charles III and former bridesmaid to Princess Diana, has revealed she underwent urgent surgery after discovering a rapidly growing skin cancer on her face.

The British designer and businesswoman, who has lived on the sun-soaked Harbour Island in the Bahamas for nearly three decades, shared her diagnosis with followers in late November 2025, warning of the dangers posed by prolonged UV exposure.

The cancer was confirmed as Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC), a common but potentially aggressive form of non-melanoma skin cancer that required immediate removal while Hicks was visiting her second home in Oxfordshire, England.

Royal Designer Warns of 'Frighteningly Fast' Cancer Growth

Hicks, a descendant of Queen Victoria and granddaughter of Lord Mountbatten, took to social media to describe how quickly the mark on her face had developed.

While Basal Cell Carcinoma is typically considered the least dangerous form of skin cancer, Hicks stressed its rapid progression served as a stark reminder that delays in seeking medical attention can prove costly.

According to Cancer Research UK, the majority of BCCs result from cumulative UV damage over many years, making her 29-year Caribbean lifestyle a significant risk factor. The successful procedure, Hicks confirmed, has reinforced her commitment to regular skin checks and high-factor SPF protection.

She used her platform to urge followers to understand the cumulative damage caused by years of sun exposure, turning her personal health scare into powerful unsolicited advice for the thousands who look to her for lifestyle inspiration.

From Princess Diana's Bridesmaid to Caribbean Entrepreneur

India Hicks was born into a family defined by royal connections and historical tragedy. Her mother, Lady Pamela Hicks, served as a lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth II and was a first cousin of Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Her father was the famed interior designer David Hicks. Her grandfather, Lord Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of India and the man after whom she was named, was killed by an IRA bomb in Mullaghmore, Ireland, in 1979, an assassination that deeply affected Prince Charles, who regarded Mountbatten as a mentor and surrogate grandfather.

At just 13, Hicks walked down the aisle of St Paul's Cathedral as a bridesmaid at the 1981 royal wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer.

Today, she remains close to the King, serving as an ambassador for The Prince's Trust and speaking publicly about his 'considerate' nature as both monarch and godfather.

A Life Between Oxfordshire and the Bahamas

Despite her aristocratic roots and education at the famously robust Gordonstoun boarding school, Hicks has spent her adult life far removed from palace protocol.

She moved to Harbour Island in 1996 with her partner, David Flint Wood, whom she married in September 2021 after more than two decades together. The couple have raised five children, including a Bahamian boy they fostered.

Hicks has built a successful career as an author, tastemaker, and entrepreneur, blending what she describes as 'a sort of nostalgia for England and Europe with a curation of things collected on my world travels'.

Her candid health disclosure serves as a reminder that even idyllic island living carries genuine risks, and that vigilance remains essential regardless of lifestyle.