Face masks may have become a part of the new normal, but one must take precautions with regards to the materials that are used on the mask, especially when one is bound to undergo magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday said that metal parts or coatings on masks can lead to facial burns during an MRI.

The FDA received a report that a patient's face got burned by metal in a face mask that he wore during an MRI. It occurred during a 3 Tesla MRI scan of the neck. As per the report of the incident, the burns were described as consistent with the face mask's shape.

Read more Record US virus cases as reports say British Queen to get vaccine soon

During MRI, these metal parts on a mask can heat up and could cause a burn on the face. Some metal parts on masks that the FDA is warning about would include those that have bendable nose clips or wires, ultrafine particles, staples on the headband, and even antimicrobial coating, which could contain metal like silver or copper.

The agency, in a news release, stated that considering the increased use of face masks amid the pandemic, patients and healthcare providers need to be aware of the possible risk of a face burn relative to the use of face masks that have metal parts on them.

The FDA reiterated that patients do not normally know whether their face masks have metal or not. What they can do is to ask the staff that would be performing the MRI to confirm whether the mask does not have any form of metal. If this cannot be confirmed, then an alternative face mask that is known to be free of metal would have to be used.

The agency also mentioned that suffering from burns during an MRI because of metal objects worn by patients has been a known issue. It reiterated the importance of screening the patient for any metallic object before an MRI exam.

The agency also advised that if a patient would experience an adverse effect like a burn during an MRI, patients or the staff are encouraged to report it immediately to the FDA.

It also highlighted that MRI would use strong magnets and radiofrequency energy in order to create a picture of the inside of the body. This plays a very important role in the medical field as it helps health care providers in diagnosing an injury or a disease, as well as monitor medical treatment.