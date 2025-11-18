The festive season is fast approaching, typically conjuring images of peace on earth and goodwill to all. However, in the high-wattage world of Hollywood's elite, the holidays are shaping up to be a dramatic battleground, placing one A-list star squarely in the middle of a delicate family tug-of-war.

That star is none other than Ben Affleck, and the stakes are his children's Christmas plans.

Insiders tell the National Enquirer that the Batman actor, 53, is caught between his two formidable ex-wives: the ever-ambitious Jennifer Lopez, 56, and the fiercely protective Jennifer Garner, 53.

While Affleck and Lopez, or 'J.Lo', are reported to be back on 'decent terms' following a notably 'tense period' after their divorce was finalised earlier this year, this newfound cordiality has ignited a major new complication.

Sources confirm that the diva is pushing hard to recreate the 'old times' by reuniting her 17-year-old twins, Max and Emme (whose father is Latin crooner Marc Anthony), with Affleck's three children: Violet, 20, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13. J.Lo's goal is to 'break bread like old times over the holidays' as an extended family unit.

J.Lo's Bold Plan for the Affleck Family Holidays

The desire for a full-family holiday experience, however, is not sitting well with Jennifer Garner, the Alias beauty. Pals close to Garner insist she is 'not looking to rip up her own holiday plans' to accommodate J.Lo's ambitious vision.

This simmering conflict is reportedly threatening to escalate into a 'full-blown catfight'.

An insider confided that Ben faced 'the exact same issue last year, but wound up finding a solution by splitting his time in L.A. between J.Lo and Jen'. This year, he has offered a similar compromise.

The source continued, 'That's what he's suggested this year, but J.Lo's got her heart set on them doing something special as an extended family'.

J.Lo's proposed solution is anything but low-key. 'She's offered to fly Ben and the kids somewhere tropical, so they can enjoy some R&R in the sunshine, let the kids properly catch up and put an end to any lingering awkwardness between her and Ben,' the insider explained.

This significant gesture of a destination holiday suggests a concerted effort by Lopez to fully integrate the family units and heal any remaining wounds from the divorce.

Affleck and J.Lo have recently been seen putting on a 'united front' in public, including at the premiere of her new flick, Kiss of the Spider Woman, which was notably financed and co-produced by Ben and his long-time friend, Matt Damon. This public show of support only adds weight to J.Lo's hope for an intimate family reunion.

Garner's Complicated Choice and the Kids' Wish

Sources close to the situation also share that Affleck's children—Violet, Fin, and Samuel—are actively 'missing the company' of Max and Emme. Currently, Affleck's children divide their time between his Los Angeles residence and that of their mother, Garner, who divorced Ben in 2018. Garner is currently in a relationship with businessman John Miller, 47.

The children's preference is adding considerable pressure to the situation. 'The kids are all for J.Lo's plan,' added the insider. 'They love hanging out with their old step-siblings, and Jen's now got a tough choice to make'.

For Garner, the choice involves balancing her own personal life with her co-parenting responsibilities. 'On one hand, she'd welcome the chance to enjoy romantic time with John,' the source noted. 'But giving J.Lo her blessing to take the kids away isn't sitting comfortably with her. She's telling Ben he needs to find another solution'.

The ball is now firmly in Ben Affleck's court. He must navigate this tricky holiday terrain, trying to satisfy a determined ex who wants a lavish family reunion and another ex who is reluctant to cede holiday time, all while ensuring his five children get the Christmas they wish for.