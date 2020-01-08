Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams will participate in an exhibition fundraiser which was set up for an Australian bushfire relief fund.

The match is due to take place on January 15. Interestingly, the match will be played five days before the Australian Open starts. Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena will host this star-studded event.

Australian Nick Kyrgios, along with Stefanos Tsitsipas, Naomi Osaka and Caroline Wozniacki would also be a part of the exhibition.

The Australian Open organisers are not expecting the fires to cause any delays to the start of the tournament. However, Melbourne's air quality has reached unhealthy levels. The tournament organisers have reportedly introduced "additional measures" to make sure the event can run as planned.

The Australian bushfires, which have been going on since September, have killed a minimum of 25 people to date. Serious damage has come to flora and fauna as well, with millions of animals killed. More than 2,000 houses were destroyed.

The fires rage on despite recent rains. Temperatures around the affected areas are predicted to soar in the upcoming weeks.

Craig Tiley, Tennis Australia chief said, "For a period of about two and a half hours we're going to be showcasing the game, but also coming together as a community to play our part in the relief effort."

Kyrgios is reportedly donating AUD 200 (£106) for each ace he hits across all events to be held in Australia in January as a part of his fundraising effort. His compatriot, Ashleigh Barty, would donate all of her Brisbane International prize money.

Meanwhile, nine Australian players from the NBA (National Basketball Association) pledged AUD 750,000 (£392,000) for relief and recovery initiatives.

Ben Simmons, Aron Baynes, Jonah Bolden, Ryan Broekhoff, Matthew Dellavedova, Dante Exum, Joe Ingles, Thon Maker, and Patty Mills are the players involved.

The players said that they are heartbroken because of the unprecedented devastation that these fires have caused all across the continent. These athletes are willing to spread awareness of this crisis and provide assistance to the affected population in any way possible.