A new study has enlisted the benefits of fish oil as even more than previously known – it can significantly reduce the risk of both cancer and heart attack.

The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) has worked on the effect of Vitamin D and fish oil on both diseases. While past research has proven that both are beneficial to health, now specific benefits can be ascertained.

The study was done on 26,000 people who participated in a clinical trial and delivered what were called 'promising signals' of benefits related to cancer and heart attack related mortality in people who consumed Vitamin D and Omega-3 fatty acids present in fish oil.

In fact, the benefits were on a higher side for people who generally did not consume recommended amounts of fish per week. Another finding was that African Americans were at the biggest risk of heart attack among the participants.

Taking Vitamin D and fish oil significantly reduced the risk of cancer mortality, given the analysis of participants who had been associated with the study for more than two years.

Related Stories AI will read ECG, detect heart attack risk

The study goes to show that while they might not work at preventing cancer, the study does show the potential benefits of Vitamin D and Omega-3 supplements.

"The pattern of findings suggests a complex balance of benefits and risks for each intervention and points to the need for additional research to determine which individuals may be most likely to derive a net benefit from these supplements," Dr. JoAnn Manson, the lead author of the study stated in a published press release.

The study is not an end in itself, but it builds up the grounds for further research on the subject.

"With heart disease and cancer representing the most significant health threats to women, it is imperative that we continue to study the viability of options that prevent these diseases and help women survive them," Dr. Stephanie Faubion, NAMS medical director further stated.