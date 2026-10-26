Brazilian senator Flávio Bolsonaro vowed late Sunday to seek the annulment of Brazil's presidential runoff, accusing Supreme Court justices of favouring President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva after a last-minute extension of voting hours.

The Liberal Party candidate had led the first round on 4 October with 47% of the vote to Lula's 45%. Brazil's Superior Electoral Court subsequently declared Lula the runoff winner, with 51.79% of valid votes against Bolsonaro's 48.21%.

'We will engage our legal team and seek to have these elections annulled,' Bolsonaro told supporters after the result.

'I will not accept that this rule was changed in the middle of the game. Once again, by Lula's friends on the Federal Supreme Court.'

Bolsonaro Targets Lula's Former Lawyer

Bolsonaro directed his criticism at Supreme Court Justice Cristiano Zanin, who ordered polling stations nationwide to remain open until 7pm Brasília time. The ruling initially extended voting nationwide by two hours, but Zanin later clarified that only polling stations still open at the original 5pm deadline could continue operating.

Zanin previously served as Lula's personal defence lawyer, a connection Bolsonaro cited in condemning the decision. His ally Nikolas Ferreira also highlighted that relationship.

Both presidential candidates had sought additional voting time, although their requests concerned different obstacles facing voters.

Lula sought an extension following problems with buses transporting voters to polling stations in São Paulo and Salvador, cities that tended to favour him. Bolsonaro's request followed heavy rain in southern Brazil, where he was favoured.

Electoral court president Kassio Nunes Marques said the extension did not affect the result, while legal experts questioned whether Bolsonaro had sufficient grounds to overturn the election.

Transport Disruption Behind the Bolsonaro Dispute

In Salvador, Bahia, Mayor Bruno Reis acknowledged that 75 public buses had been kept at a depot during the runoff. The president of Bahia's Regional Electoral Court subsequently ordered the arrest of the city's mobility secretary, Pablo Souza, in connection with the disruption.

Salvador Mayor Bruno Reis, a Bolsonaro ally, blamed trade unionists, alleging that they had illegally attached Workers' Party materials to transit vehicles. Superior Electoral Court president Kassio Nunes Marques confirmed that electoral authorities had received information about bus problems in Bahia and were examining it.

The voting extension also created practical difficulties at polling stations.

Associated Press reporters observed confusion at polling stations in Brasília and Rio de Janeiro. Volunteers at one Brasília school left shortly after the original closing time, while voting machines at a Rio polling station had already been switched off and could not be restarted.

International observers praised the voting procedures at polling stations they visited. The Organisation of American States said it was monitoring complaints about public transport disruptions and following decisions by electoral authorities.

🚨 BREAKING: Conservative Flávio Bolsonaro is REFUSING to concede Brazil's Presidential election, saying he'll file to ANNUL the results



"I will NOT accept that the rules were changed mid-game ONCE AGAIN by Lula's FRIENDS on the Supreme Court."



He's blasting the Supreme Court… pic.twitter.com/bY19aLGm2D — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 26, 2026

Lula Celebrates as Bolsonaro Plans Legal Action

The campaign had centred on the cost of living and security. Bolsonaro promised to reduce food prices and pursued a tough-on-crime platform, while Lula backed debt relief for small businesses.

Lula watched the count at a São Paulo hotel with first lady Rosângela da Silva, allies and friends. His supporters gathered inside and outside the building, while others assembled on the city's main thoroughfare.

Addressing supporters, Lula thanked voters and pledged to respect Brazilians regardless of gender or religion. He also criticised his opponent.

'This was a defeat for denialism and lies. I must confess that every time I attended a debate, I felt embarrassed,' he stated.

Lula's victory secured him a fourth non-consecutive presidential term, which is scheduled to begin on 5 January 2027.

Vote tallying was delayed by two hours following the extension. It remained unclear how many polling stations had stayed open beyond the original deadline.