Donald Trump demanded Ilhan Omar's resignation from Congress in a Truth Social post on Thursday, 22 October 2026, citing unsubstantiated allegations that she entered office under a false name and married her brother.

The demand followed a 21 October Justice Department filing identifying Omar as 'Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar'. Prosecutors did not explain the designation, and the filing did not establish fraud. Omar's office disputed the identity allegation, insisting that Ilhan Omar is her real name.

The demand rests on what Trump describes as a newly revealed identity, which he links to allegations involving Ahmed Nur Said Elmi. He presents the name claim as grounds for Omar to leave office, but does not identify the origin of the purported disclosure.

Trump also claims Omar has admitted fraud and can no longer legally serve in Congress. He provides no documentary evidence establishing those assertions.

Ilhan Omar Identity Allegation Underpins Demand

Trump alleges that Omar's name is Ilhan Nur Said Elmi and that she employed a different name when seeking election and taking her congressional oath. He does not cite an official record identifying her by the name he presents as her real one.

Describing the alleged discovery as recent, Trump begins with the words 'It was just revealed'. He does not identify who provided the information or when the purported revelation emerged.

Trump writes, 'Therefore, because she used a fake name to be sworn in, I assume she must IMMEDIATELY resign from Congress.'

Although Trump demands immediate action, he frames resignation as his assumption about the consequences of the name allegation. He does not specify a legal provision or identify a congressional decision supporting that conclusion.

The Marriage Claim Against Ilhan Omar

Turning to Omar's family, Trump identifies Ahmed Nur Said Elmi as her brother and repeats an allegation that she married him and had children with him. He attributes that claim to unnamed people, without explaining who they are or what evidence supports their account.

He points to the shared surname as part of his argument connecting the identity allegation with the marriage claim. The message contains no records establishing the alleged family relationship or the claim about children.

Trump also cites Omar's response of 'Not to my knowledge' during an MS NOW interview about whether she was related to Elmi. He interprets the answer as uncertainty about whether she married her brother, although Omar's spokesperson described the remark as sarcastic.

Trump Calls on Speaker Over Ilhan Omar's Seat

Trump extends his demand to the House of Representatives, naming Speaker James Michael Johnson and calling for him to be informed that Omar's party has conceded her seat.

'Please inform the Speaker of the House of Representatives, James Michael Johnson, that the Dumocrat Party has just conceded her seat.'

He then characterises the alleged use of a false name as fraud and declares that Omar will no longer be legally permitted to remain a member of Congress.

Nor does it cite a resignation announcement, a statement from her party or an action by the Speaker supporting the assertion that her seat has been conceded.