Donald Trump called Bill Maher a 'COMPLETE AND TOTAL LOSER' in a lengthy Truth Social post on Sunday, 25 October, following their second White House dinner, declaring that the encounter was 'a waste of time'.

The president described an initially favourable response from the HBO host after their first dinner, followed by renewed criticism on his programme. Trump maintained that the broadcast after their second meeting was harsher still, despite what he portrayed as a friendly evening.

He described the second gathering as a good meeting at which everyone was happy, before writing, 'I learned nothing, and felt it was a waste of time.'

How Bill Maher Reached the White House

Trump attributed the arrangements to Chuck LaBella, whom he identified as Maher's friend and business associate, and Kid Rock. LaBella, he wrote, had worked on The Apprentice before progressing through NBC.

Trump wrote that LaBella's requests for contact began before he became president and included invitations to appear on Maher's programme. He portrayed the host as eager to secure an appearance, but maintained that he had never agreed to one.

After the first dinner, LaBella contacted him ten times about another visit, Trump claimed, describing Maher as an admirer who wanted to return. Trump presented his agreement to meet again as an opportunity for the visitors to learn more about his political views.

Stephen A. Smith and Kid Rock attended the second meeting with Maher, Trump stated. He disputed a four-hour duration, putting it at two hours, possibly less, and asserting that timestamps supported his account.

Personal Accusations Directed at Maher

Turning to Maher's behaviour during the second visit, Trump alleged, 'Bill was drunk and had alcohol in his hand as he walked through the White House.'

He also called Maher a 'major POTHEAD'. Neither allegation was accompanied by supporting evidence.

HBO and the programme's audience also came under attack. Trump characterised both the network and Maher's show as poorly rated, without providing viewing figures, and repeatedly suggested that recorded laughter accounted for the audience response.

The criticism extended to politics. Trump accused Maher of misrepresenting his standing among Republicans and cited figures he attributed to CNN polls, but provided no survey dates, links or methodology.

Maher Broadcast Draws Further Criticism

Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt received praise for her appearance on Maher's programme on 23 October. Trump described her defence of him and herself as effective while accusing Maher of posing biased questions.

Trump also objected to criticism of Republican candidates and alleged that Maher tailored his views to his audience. Of the earlier criticism, he wrote, 'I never took it very personally.'

On a separate White House issue raised in the post, Trump denied planning a swimming pool in the briefing room, stating that he had never intended to install one.

He outlined a different possible change involving the press.

'I am thinking about moving the Press, and putting them in a different location, but I will use that location for very badly needed space.'

The president urged Maher and LaBella to cease contacting him. He also declared that he would never watch the programme again.