An escort alleges in The CLOSETocracy, a documentary released on Thursday, that the late US Senator Lindsey Graham questioned whether he was 17 during an alleged paid sexual encounter in Arizona in 2001.

The film follows allegations that entered public view in 2020 through social media posts by adult film performer Cory Burns, known professionally as Sean Harding. Burns is among three men who describe alleged encounters with Graham in the documentary. Graham died on 11 July 2026, aged 71, before the documentary's release.

Their accounts have not been independently corroborated. The film places their testimony alongside Graham's political record, including his opposition to same-sex marriage protections.

Escort Recounts Lindsey Graham's Alleged Age Question

The man identified as Kelvin alleges he met Graham at an Arizona property that was under construction in 2001. He describes himself as a vulnerable teenager who had turned to escorting at 16 because he could not afford clothes.

'My name is Kelvin. I had sex with Lindsey Graham when I was 17,' he states in the film.

Kelvin recalls Graham repeatedly questioning his age after looking more closely at his face, including the question 'You're 17, aren't you?'

'I just need you to tell me how old you are,' Graham allegedly told him. Kelvin maintains he replied that he was 18 in an attempt to reassure Graham.

The filmmakers' companion website also notes that an archived escort listing advertised Kelvin as 18 or 19, although he maintains he was 17 at the time.

'I felt powerless in arguing with him about it,' Kelvin adds.

He alleges that Graham later directed him to get dressed and indicated that payment had been left near a rafter.

'He didn't really want to talk to me very much at that point. And then I was out the door,' Kelvin recalls.

The alleged Arizona encounter predates Graham's entry to the US Senate representing South Carolina in 2003.

Two Other Men Describe Encounters With Lindsey Graham

Burns, identified as Cory in the film, describes what he claims were Graham's preferences during their alleged encounter.

'I really like to be degraded. I like the more degrading, the better,' he recalls Graham telling him.

A third participant, identified as Jesse, alleges that Graham paid him following an encounter at a Washington, DC hotel in 2012. Jesse maintains he recognised Graham from political advertisements when they met.

'I am Jesse and I had sex with Lindsey Graham. I told multiple people about the encounter when it happened,' he states in the documentary.

Jesse's assertion that he told others is part of his testimony. It does not, on its own, independently corroborate his allegations.

Lindsey Graham's Political Record Frames the Film

Produced by Swamp Watch Studios and Tystnaden Films and released through the left-wing Young Turks network, The CLOSETocracy contrasts the men's allegations with Graham's public positions on LGBTQ+ issues.

The documentary examines Graham's defence of marriage between a man and a woman. It also addresses his positions on gay people serving in the military and other LGBTQ+ issues during his decades in public office. Its participants accuse him of seeking private encounters with people whose rights he publicly opposed.

Cory also speculates that Graham's sister, Darline, knew about his alleged private life. 'I don't think there's any way that Darline Graham doesn't know about any of this,' he states. His claim about her knowledge is unverified.

The documentary also includes a clip in which a journalist approaches her about allegations involving escorts.

'I'm not even gonna entertain that question!' she responds. She then walks away without addressing the allegations.