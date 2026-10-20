Florida gambling helpline director Philip Lee Sullivan, 43, was sentenced in Bay County on 16 October 2026 to nearly 10 years in prison for stealing $1.4 million (£1,056,440) from his former employer to fund his addiction.

Sullivan joined the Florida Council on Compulsive Gambling in March 2025, while the criminal case against him was still awaiting resolution. The money had been taken from Royal American, the Panama City property management company where he previously served as chief financial officer.

He went on to direct the state's 888-ADMIT-IT problem gambling helpline, supporting hundreds of people struggling with addiction. Prosecutors stated that the thefts at his former workplace totalled $1.4 million (£1,056,440) over just 11 months.

Gambling Helpline Boss's Theft Spanned 11 Months

Sullivan's arrest in March 2024 followed an internal audit at Royal American that uncovered numerous unauthorised transactions on a company-issued credit card. He was subsequently dismissed.

The Bay County Sheriff's Office initially charged him with grand theft involving more than $100,000 (£75,460). An arrest affidavit cited in the reporting alleged that he purchased gift cards and cash cards online with the company credit card.

The transactions began in April 2023 and continued until his arrest the following year. The investigation concerned money taken from Royal American before Sullivan's appointment to lead the gambling service.

Court records indicate that Sullivan was adjudicated guilty on all six felony counts. He was sentenced to 118.5 months in the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections.

All six sentences will run concurrently, meaning the prison terms will be served at the same time.

He was also ordered to pay nearly $1.5 million (£1.13 million) in restitution to Royal American.

Recovery Before the Gambling Helpline Sentencing

Sullivan discussed the financial consequences of his addiction in an ODAAT Gambling Awareness podcast interview published three days before sentencing. He described losing his savings and accumulating substantial debts as a result of his gambling.

He also described gambling in the hope of winning enough money to repay the funds he had stolen. He described the prospect of repaying his former employer through gambling winnings as a reason to continue.

By the time of the interview, Sullivan had entered recovery. The father of two had publicly discussed that process and his efforts to rebuild his family life while working for the council, a non-profit organisation supporting people with gambling problems.

Gambling Helpline Director's Defence Cites Medication

At the sentencing hearing, Sullivan's family and defence lawyers argued that prescription Adderall, commonly prescribed to treat ADHD, had severely worsened his gambling addiction. His wife, Mallory, testified that she noticed a marked change in his behaviour after he began taking it.

'I firmly believe ... that if it weren't for this medication, he would not have done that,' she told the court.

Prosecutors, however, presented evidence that Sullivan deliberately planned the thefts and took active steps to conceal them while occupying a position overseeing the company's finances.

Royal American controller Shannon Scribner testified that he manipulated the company's financial controls, purchasing gift cards and cash cards online through corporate credit cards.

Her testimony challenged the suggestion that Sullivan had simply yielded to temptation. She described deliberate efforts to dismantle safeguards designed to prevent fraud.

Judge Tim Register ordered Sullivan to begin serving his sentence immediately. He has 30 days to appeal the decision.