Elon Musk's Starlink has joined forces with Flow Jamaica to aid victims of Hurricane Melissa. The collaboration brings free internet access to communities across Jamaica until November. The move comes after the powerful Category 5 storm struck the island and nearby regions earlier this week, cutting off major communication lines and power sources.

The initiative, supported by Liberty Caribbean, Flow's parent company, aims to restore connectivity and support relief efforts while repairs continue. Through Starlink's satellite internet system, families and emergency workers can stay connected even in areas where local networks remain down.

Free Starlink for Jamaicans

Starlink confirmed its decision early on 29 October 2025 through an announcement on X (formerly Twitter). The company wrote: 'For those impacted by Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica and the Bahamas, Starlink service is now free through the end of November to help with response and recovery efforts'.

The post garnered over 1.5 million views, showing global attention on Jamaica's recovery. The free service will remain available until the end of November, ensuring vital communication access during the country's rebuilding phase.

Hurricane Melissa, with winds exceeding 165 mph, caused severe damage to homes, roads, and network infrastructure. Elon Musk's Starlink responded quickly, as it has in past crises such as Hurricane Helene in the US in 2024, when similar aid was offered.

Starlink Partners With Flow

On 28 October 2025, Liberty Caribbean announced a new partnership between Starlink and Flow. The deal integrates Starlink's Direct to Cell technology with Flow's existing network infrastructure to provide emergency mobile coverage during natural disasters.

The announcement was made in a statement from Miami, Florida. Liberty Caribbean confirmed that it would use radio spectrum authorised by Jamaica's Spectrum Management Authority and the Ministry of Energy, Transport, and Telecommunications to connect its systems with Starlink's satellites.

Inge Smidts, CEO of Liberty Caribbean, said, 'We truly understand that having the ability to communicate in the aftermath of the hurricane is a matter of life and death. Our FLOW Essential service will provide basic connectivity immediately. This innovation will provide emergency mobile connectivity via satellite and facilitate SMS and text communications to areas affected by the passage of Hurricane Melissa'.

The collaboration marks Jamaica's first-ever telecom partnership with a global satellite provider for real-time emergency connectivity.

How the Starlink–Flow Partnership Helps

This partnership ensures that communication remains available even if cell towers or fibre cables fail. Starlink's low-Earth orbit satellites act like mobile towers in space, allowing users to send messages from ordinary LTE phones without extra equipment.

According to Liberty Caribbean's statement, the system keeps emergency teams connected, helps families reach relatives, and supports government coordination. Businesses can also continue operations during outages. The redundancy built into this new network improves national resilience and ensures stability during future disasters.

One-of-a-Kind Business Collaboration

The Starlink–Flow partnership represents a groundbreaking model in disaster response across the Caribbean. It combines Elon Musk's advanced satellite network with Flow's established ground-based systems, forming a hybrid communications network built for emergencies.

'We believe our collaboration with Starlink and their Direct to Cell business reflects a deep commitment to the Caribbean and to protecting Jamaicans, the economy, and our shared future', said Inge Smidts via Business Wire.

The cooperation positions Jamaica as a leader in disaster-ready telecommunications. It also sets an example for other Caribbean countries vulnerable to hurricanes, highlighting how technology and humanitarian aid can work together to protect lives and rebuild communities.