Disney is responding after its newest Christmas ad sparked a fierce online backlash over the appearance of what many critics said was a hidden 'pro-Palestine' symbol, as debate was stirred again over politics, symbolism, and creative intent at one of the world's most influential entertainment companies.

The controversy centres on a brief scene in Disney+'s festive advert A Story of a Lifetime, which celebrates the part Disney films and characters play in different stages of the life of one family.

In one shot, a teenage girl is shown using a laptop decorated with a small watermelon sticker, an image that some viewers quickly connected with pro-Palestinian symbolism.

What Appears in the Disney Christmas Advert

The ad, which has been launched as part of Disney's Christmas campaign, shows a girl growing up with Disney stories through childhood, into adolescence, and then into adulthood. It aims to position Disney+ as a platform centred around nostalgia, family, and storytelling.

The disputed moment, during which the sticker is visible on the back of a laptop as the teenager studies, lasts only seconds.

There are no other political slogans, flags or explicit references in the rest of the advert, nor does the scene receive any highlighting or reference in promotional materials.

Why the Watermelon Symbol Sparked a Backlash

Over the last couple of years, watermelon has been widely adopted as a symbol on the internet for Palestinian identity.

Mainly, this is because its colours reflect the colours of the Palestinian flag. Since the Israel-Gaza conflict has escalated, the symbol is increasingly used on social media to show support to Palestinians.

Critics said its inclusion in a Christmas advert from a global brand ran the risk of issuing a political message, intended or otherwise.

Commentators went further by accusing Disney of embedding some sort of 'secret' political signal into family-friendly content.

Political and Public Reaction

The row gained momentum after commentators and political figures in the UK questioned how the symbol made it into the final edit.

According to reporting by the Daily Mail, some MPs suggested Disney either failed in its quality control or let political messaging slip into a festive campaign aimed at families.

Social media reaction was fast and polarised, with widely shared posts that accused Disney of political propaganda, but also those that dismissed the claims as hyperbolic and over-interpretation of the sticker.

Disney's Official Response

Disney has denied the claims and said it had no political motive. A company representative said the sticker was not intended to be used as a political statement, adding that the ad had been done to honour Disney's storytelling tradition and not to promote any cause.

The company said that it hopes the campaign emphasises shared experiences and memories of Disney content, not global politics. Disney has not returned requests to say whether the advert will be edited or withdrawn.

Mixed Reactions Online

While some viewers have continued to doubt Disney's explanation, others have risen to its defence by pointing out that ordinary items in advertisements do not necessarily carry political messages.

Several commenters observed that watermelon imagery is also often used as a generic decorative theme in advertising, particularly to younger viewers.

The debate has continued trending across platforms including X and Facebook, with supporters and critics trading accusations over corporate responsibility and creative freedom.

Context Within Larger Disney Controversies

The advert controversy comes amid ongoing scrutiny of Disney's creative decisions, with the company frequently finding itself at the centre of cultural and political debates.

Recent years have seen backlash over casting choices, story updates and merchandise, underlining how closely Disney's output is watched by audiences across the political spectrum.

As a global brand with immense reach, the creative choices of Disney are often read beyond the original intention in periods of high political sensitivity.

Why the Story is Still Gaining Attention

The combination of a Christmas campaign, an internationally recognised brand and a highly charged geopolitical symbol has kept the issue in the news cycle.

With Disney now having addressed the claims, attention shifts to whether audiences accept the explanation or see the incident as part of a broader pattern of cultural controversy.

For now, at least, the ad remains online and the debate about symbolism, intent, and interpretation has shown little signs of abating.