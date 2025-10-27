On 27 October 2025 the storm identified as Hurricane Melissa, a rapidly strengthening hurricane, is closing in on Jamaica. It carries the potential to unleash 'catastrophic' rain, ferocious winds and a major storm surge.

The centre of the hurricane lies just over 200 km south-south-west of Kingston and is expected to make landfall late on 28 October or early on 29 October. Authorities warn widespread flooding and high wind damage may be imminent. Meteorologists say the storm's slow pace, combined with its intensity, raises the threat significantly.

Hurricane Melissa Nears Jamaica

According to NPR, Hurricane Melissa has reached Category 5 intensity with maximum sustained winds of approximately 260 km/h (160 mph) as it drifts slowly towards Jamaica. The official forecast indicates landfall along Jamaica's southern or central coast Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

A video shared by @popcaanmusic shows Melissa churning off Jamaica’s southwestern coast, with 140 mph winds. The storm could become the strongest ever to hit the island. pic.twitter.com/HkMolyreEe — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) October 26, 2025

The slow movement of the system increases the risk of prolonged heavy rainfall. Rainfall totals for Jamaica are projected to range from 15 to 30 inches, with isolated areas possibly reaching 40 inches. A storm surge of up to 13 feet is possible along the southern shoreline.

A full hurricane warning has been issued for Jamaica, with weather services urging immediate precautions.

Hurricane Melissa is More Powerful Than Hurricane Gilbert

Experts say Hurricane Melissa could surpass the destructive force of Hurricane Gilbert, which struck Jamaica in 1988, as per NBC. Gilbert peaked at higher wind speeds but weakened prior to landfall.

This mornings satellite view of category 5 hurricane Melissa which is set to hit Jamaica in the next 24hrs 🥺



📹 @zoom_earth pic.twitter.com/4MkSJb6uu6 — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) October 27, 2025

Melissa, by contrast, is expected to make landfall with major hurricane strength and linger, which may result in more widespread damage due to heavy rainfall and flooding. The failure to move quickly means more time for rain and landslides to develop in vulnerable terrain.

If it maintains its current strength on landfall, Jamaica may face one of its worst storm impacts in decades.

'I want to urge Jamaicans to take this seriously', said Jamaica's Disaster Risk Management Council Deputy Chairman Desmond McKenzie.

What To Expect From Category 5 Storm

As a Category 5 storm Melissa brings multiple hazards. Sustained winds of about 260 km/h, with gusts possibly even higher in elevated terrain. Torrential rains capable of generating flashes of flooding and landslides, particularly in hilly areas.

Storm surges reaching the shoreline up to 4 metres high in southern Jamaica. Power outages, infrastructure damage, blocked roads, and disrupted communications are expected.

The slow forward speed means rain bands will linger, enhancing flood risk. Coastal towns, low-lying areas, and communities in mountainous surroundings all face high danger levels.

Where's Hurricane Melissa Heading To Next?

After striking Jamaica, Hurricane Melissa is forecast to turn northeastward and affect eastern Cuba late Tuesday or early Wednesday. Afterwards, it may track toward the southeastern Bahamas and possibly near Bermuda later in the week.

While Jamaica currently sits at the centre of the threat, the system remains dangerous for other Caribbean territories. Rainfall totals of 10 to 20 inches are possible in parts of Cuba, with storm surges also a concern there. The wider region must remain alert as the storm's path may still shift.