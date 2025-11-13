Ford CEO Jim Farley has issued one of his most pointed warnings to date about the future of the global electric vehicle market, suggesting that Tesla's long-held dominance may be approaching a turning point.

Speaking candidly about the rapid rise of Chinese electric vehicle makers, Farley said their manufacturing strength and technological efficiency now pose the most serious competitive threat to both Ford and Tesla, signalling a dramatic shift in the balance of power within the EV industry.

Farley Sounds Alarm Over China's Expanding EV Power

In recent comments, Farley said Chinese manufacturers have built an industrial advantage so significant that it could reshape the entire electric vehicle landscape.

He noted that China's factories already have enough production capacity to serve the entire North American market, warning that this scale has the potential to leave Western brands struggling to compete.

Farley described China as the '700-pound gorilla' of the EV sector, a sign of his growing concern that the global market is now being shaped by the country's cost leadership, battery expertise and vertically integrated supply chains.

Analysts say his remarks reflect a broader fear among established carmakers that China is moving faster and more efficiently than its Western rivals.

Tesla's Lead Under Pressure After 'Shocking' Teardown Findings

Farley's warning follows internal teardowns carried out by Ford engineers on Tesla and leading Chinese electric vehicles — which he described as 'shocking', as reported by the New York Post. The assessments revealed significant differences in design efficiency.

In some cases, Chinese EVs and Tesla models were found to use far fewer components and more advanced software structures compared with Ford's current architecture.

One discovery highlighted by industry reports was the wiring layout. The Tesla Model 3, for instance, was found to contain substantially less wiring than the Mustang Mach-E, reducing weight and lowering costs.

Such findings led Farley to admit that Ford needed to 'rethink' its engineering approach, with the Model e division now accelerating efforts to streamline vehicle architecture and software systems.

China's EV Machine Outpaces Western Rivals

China's rise in the EV industry is not only rooted in manufacturing capacity. The country dominates global battery production, controls key mineral supply chains and has built a system where design, testing and production can be completed faster than in Europe or the United States.

This combination has allowed Chinese brands to produce electric cars at prices that are increasingly difficult for Western companies to match.

The rapid expansion of these brands into Europe has already reshaped market forecasts, with experts predicting that low-cost Chinese EVs will take a growing share of the UK and EU markets over the next few years.

Farley's warning highlights how this surge has placed both Tesla and Ford under mounting competitive pressure.

Ford Shifts Strategy as Competition Intensifies

Under the Ford+ plan, Farley is overseeing a restructuring of the company's global operations with three core divisions: Ford Blue for petrol and hybrid vehicles, Model e for electric models and Ford Pro for commercial services.

The company has faced heavy losses in its EV division, prompting a renewed focus on cost efficiency, software-defined vehicles and supply chain resilience.

Farley has also emphasised the critical importance of controlling the supply chain, calling it the most influential function in modern manufacturing.

His comments reflect Ford's recognition that competing with Tesla and Chinese automakers will require faster innovation and tighter production strategies.

Impact on the UK and European Markets

Farley's remarks carry particular weight in the UK, where the shift to electric vehicles is accelerating.

The entry of competitively priced Chinese EVs into the European market has intensified pressure on established brands, including Ford, to reduce costs and expand electric offerings.

Industry experts say Farley's warning underscores the challenges facing carmakers operating in Britain and Europe, where supply chain vulnerabilities and rising tariffs are already reshaping business decisions.

His comments have sparked renewed discussion about the UK's dependence on imported batteries and components and the need for domestic investment to remain competitive in the global EV race.