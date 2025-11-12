Paris Jackson, daughter of the late pop icon Michael Jackson, has revealed she lives with a perforated septum, a hole in the wall that separates the two nasal passages. The 27-year-old model and musician said the condition is the result of past drug use and has caused a constant whistling sound when she breathes.

Her decision to speak openly about the damage has reignited discussion around the long-term health risks associated with intranasal drug use.

In recent interviews, Jackson stated that she has chosen not to undergo corrective surgery, citing concerns about post-operative pain medication potentially threatening her sobriety.

The disclosure has not only captured media attention but also prompted a surge in online searches for 'what is a perforated septum' and 'can it be repaired'.

What Is a Perforated Septum?

A perforated septum, medically known as a nasal septal perforation, occurs when a hole forms in the thin wall of cartilage and bone that divides the nostrils. According to the Cleveland Clinic, small perforations may cause no symptoms at all, but larger ones can lead to nasal dryness, crusting, bleeding, or a distinctive whistling sound when breathing. In more severe cases, the collapse of nasal structure can create a saddle-shaped deformity.

Specialists note that while perforations can vary in size and severity, most develop gradually as the nasal tissue becomes damaged and loses blood supply. Once the cartilage is destroyed, it cannot regenerate naturally, which is why early detection and treatment are important.

Common Causes of Septal Perforation

Although cocaine use remains one of the most recognised causes, experts emphasise that it is far from the only one. Long-term use of nasal sprays, particularly decongestants and steroid sprays, can erode the nasal lining if overused. Chronic infections, prior nasal surgeries such as septoplasty, or exposure to industrial chemicals can also lead to perforation.

Autoimmune diseases like granulomatosis with polyangiitis or lupus are rarer but medically documented causes.

In Jackson's case, her perforation appears to be linked to past substance misuse. 'Don't do drugs, kids ... it ruined my life,' she said in a recent TikTok video, referring to her history with drugs.

Medical professionals have also warned that self-inflicted trauma, such as nose picking or aggressive cauterisation for nosebleeds, can exacerbate existing damage.

Treatment and Surgical Options

The treatment for a perforated septum depends on the cause and severity of symptoms. Non-surgical management usually begins with saline sprays, humidifiers, and topical ointments to keep the nasal passages moist. These measures reduce crusting and discomfort, though they do not close the perforation itself.

In more severe cases, doctors may recommend inserting a septal button, a silicone, or plastic plug designed to block airflow through the hole and relieve symptoms.

Surgical repair, though effective for some, can be complex. Procedures often involve taking tissue grafts from other parts of the body to close the perforation, and success rates vary based on the size and location of the defect.

Jackson has said she will not pursue surgery, citing the risks associated with pain medication and her ongoing commitment to sobriety. ENT specialists have commended her for raising awareness, noting that a perforated septum can serve as a stark reminder of the body's vulnerability to drug-induced damage.

A Hidden Health Risk with Lasting Effects

Paris Jackson's story has drawn attention to a condition that is both medically serious and socially under-discussed. While drug misuse is a well-known cause, experts urge the public to be cautious with over-the-counter nasal sprays and to seek early medical advice for persistent nosebleeds or breathing difficulties.

The renewed interest in this nasal condition underscores the importance of awareness, prevention, and proper treatment before irreversible damage occurs.