While the world waits for the next chapter in the franchise, attention is already shifting toward what comes after. A former Rockstar developer has raised concerns that the eventual sequel to GTA 6 might face a difficult road ahead. These warnings suggest that internal cycles could leave the seventh instalment feeling uninspired long before it ever reaches players.

Conversation surrounding the path of the Grand Theft Auto series has flared up again following a post on X by @GTAVI_Countdown that looks beyond the sixth game toward a potential seventh entry. By referencing an interview from December 2025 with Obbe Vermeij, the ex-technical director at Rockstar North, the post has sparked renewed interest in the franchise's possible directions.

Now an indie developer, Vermeij spent his earlier career at Rockstar helping shape GTA III, Vice City, San Andreas and GTA IV before moving on in 2009. His interview with GamesHub allowed him to reflect on how the series has changed and where it may be heading, offering somewhat surprising predictions.

Why Rockstar Sticks to Familiar Ground

Much of the attention surrounding Vermeij's remarks focuses on where future GTA titles might be set. The post on X that triggered the current wave of interest highlights his view that the franchise is 'stuck in this loop of about five American cities' and is unlikely to break that pattern.

According to Vermeij, Rockstar has traditionally stuck with well-known environments such as Liberty City, Vice City, and the Los Angeles-inspired areas of San Andreas because of their immediate familiarity and cultural significance.

'You're not going to set it in a new location,' he told GamesHub. 'You don't really need to either because the technology changes so much. Nobody is going to say that they're not going to play GTA VI because they've already played Vice City. That doesn't make sense. It's completely different.'

'They'll revisit New York again. They'll go back to LA or maybe Las Vegas. I'm afraid we're stuck in this loop of about five American cities,' Vermeij added. 'Let's just get used to it.'

Global GTA Projects That Stayed on the Drawing Board

Vermeij further explored ideas for the series that were ultimately never completed. He mentioned that the studio once considered titles such as Rio de Janeiro, Moscow, and Istanbul.

There was even a moment when a Tokyo-themed game progressed far enough for a different Japanese developer to prepare to work with Rockstar's engine, though the project eventually fell through.

'It doesn't make sense to set it in some left-field location for novelty. GTA: Toronto? It just wouldn't work,' Vermeij said. He concluded that as the series expands in scale, the financial and creative gamble of exploring entirely new environments becomes increasingly difficult to justify.

What Does the Future Hold for GTA 7?

Vermeij mainly reflected on the brand's history and the upcoming sixth game, but he also shared some now-viral theories about a potential seventh title. Across several platforms, he has suggested that a sequel to GTA 6 may see a drop in production costs thanks to evolving technology like AI, provided that humans remain in charge of the creative vision.

'My prediction is GTA 7 will be cheaper to make than GTA 6... we'll have to wait 15 years to see if I'm right or not,' he noted during an appearance on the KiwiTalkz YouTube channel.

These theories have gained significant traction within gaming circles and the media, yet, like the assertions on X, they represent mere conjecture rather than verified studio strategy. Rockstar has remained silent on the matter, offering no formal details regarding the production schedule or financial planning for a seventh instalment.

The sarcasm continued with one person questioning if a London-based GTA 8 would arrive next, while another joked that the seventh game isn't due until the year 3000. Further calls for a UK setting appeared alongside a prediction from a third user that the sixth game is already destined for a 2026 delay.

The Rising Cost of Creative Risk

While the prospect of a seventh instalment remains a distant curiosity, these discussions highlight the immense pressure on Rockstar to innovate within a familiar framework. Whether the series eventually breaks its established loop or leans further into its proven formula, the wait for official news remains defined by a mix of high expectations and community scepticism.