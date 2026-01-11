Fortnite's latest update has sparked outrage after the popular Battle Royale game removed Shockwave Grenades, a decision many players are blaming on streamer Nick Eh 30's recent critique of the item. In a dramatic shift to the game's mobility meta, Epic Games has vaulted the popular tool, leaving a sizeable portion of the player base frustrated.

What was once a core mobility item that helped players traverse the map and escape danger has now vanished. Many fans are pointing fingers at a viral clip of content creator Nick Eh 30 criticising the item, suggesting his influence was a key factor. The ensuing backlash reveals how deeply Fortnite's community cares about balance changes and how streamer voices can shape developer decisions.

Shockwave Grenades Vaulted: What Changed

In the recent Chapter 7 update, Epic Games vaulted Shockwave Grenades, removing them entirely from the loot pool in standard modes. Players quickly noticed the absence of an item that had been a staple for rapid movement and tactical escapes. The item was prized for its dual utility, allowing for both aggressive pushes onto enemy high ground and life-saving disengagements from overwhelming odds.

Epic has historically adjusted mobility items to maintain balance, but in this case, Shockwaves were not merely nerfed—they were removed. Instead, the update reintroduced Crash Pad Jr, which offers mobility but doesn't match the versatility or speed of the vaulted item.

Nick Eh 30's Role: Influence or Misunderstanding?

A widely circulated clip (originally from TikTok but also shared on platforms like YouTube) shows Nick Eh 30 discussing the impact of Shockwave Grenades and expressing his frustration with how they affected gameplay.

According to allegations, fans interpreted his comments as a call for changes to the item's spawn rate or presence in the game. This has triggered strong reactions online, with many players claiming the update was made largely because 'Nick Eh 30 bitched about it,' as one community member bluntly put it.

For some, this points to a deeper issue: when streamer feedback appears to outweigh the collective voice of thousands of players, trust in the development process can erode.

Another Reddit user lamented that Epic is listening to streamers too much, suggesting that casual players' preferences are being sidelined.

Community Outrage: Mobility Loss and Player Experience

Players have expressed that removing Shockwaves significantly impacts how matches unfold. One gamer posted that 'there is almost no movement' now, making traversal across Fortnite's large map feel sluggish. This slower pace means players are more likely to get caught in the closing storm and find it harder to join or escape third-party encounters, fundamentally altering the game's rhythm.

Another common sentiment is that Shockwaves were essential for combat strategy, allowing players to disengage from unfavourable fights. Without them, many feel they are left with limited options. Some veteran players also worry that Epic's shift might set a precedent where vocal influencers can disproportionately affect game balance.

Epic's Balance Challenges and What Comes Next

Fortnite developers have long grappled with balancing mobility tools. In previous seasons, Epic tweaked the spawn rates of shockwaves or introduced alternative items to try and maintain pace without letting any single item dominate.

However, completely vaulting a widely used item is rare and signals that Epic believes the meta needed a significant reset — even if that reset has cost them goodwill among parts of the community.

For now, players are left to adapt to the current item pool, experiment with other movement tools, and hope that future updates will bring back Shockwave Grenades in a way that satisfies both casual and competitive players.