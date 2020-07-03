The Centers for Disease is regularly updating its online COVID-19 resources for the benefit of the public. As new findings are reported, it is essential for people to understand what needs to be done. Among its most recent advisories involve the use of hand sanitisers. One was a warning about a certain Mexican brand that manufacters its products with methanol, which is potentially dangerous. Meanwhile, the other was the importance of having one handy in case handwashing is not possible. Now, with the Fourth of July just around the corner experts remind folks to be careful around fireworks.

The United States is celebrating its Independence Day over the weekend, which will likely involve the use of firecrackers and more. With the pandemic still ongoing, many will be taking precautionary measures such as the use of face coverings, social distancing, and other hygiene practices. Given that many already consider it a routine to regularly disinfect with the aid of hand sanitisers, the components are highly flammable and could quickly lead to injuries if users are not aware.

According to a social media post from the City of Greensboro Fire Department, "Keep in mind, if you are using consumer fireworks this year, DO NOT USE HAND SANITIZER AT THE SAME TIME! Wash your hands only with soap and water. Hand Sanitizer is flammable!" as per Fox News.

The organisation's Fire and life safety educator Dee Shelton informed those who are not only celebrating Independence Day but are also handling anything with an open flame. Given that in order to be effective against SARS-CoV-2, the CDC recommends hand sanitisers with at least 60 percent alcohol. This means that even the vapours are likely to catch fire and burn the user.

As indicated by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, "on average, 180 people go to the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries in the month around the July 4th holiday." Furthermore, 57 percent of these are for burns. In 2019, close to 10,000 emergency room visits across the US were allegedly from injuries sustained from fireworks. As long as it is used appropriately and away from anything that might ignite it, hand sanitisers are deemed generally safe.