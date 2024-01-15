A recently surfaced Galaxy S24 leak has given us a glimpse into an AI-powered photo editing feature that is expected to arrive on Samsung's next flagship smartphones.

The much-awaited Galaxy S23 series successors, which include the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra, have been subject to a lot of leaks and speculations lately.

Samsung will be putting these rumours to rest at its next Unpacked event, which is slated to take place later this week. In the meantime, the Korean brand's efforts to keep a tight lid on details about its next-gen Galaxy S-series phones seem to be failing.

Recently, the Galaxy S24 series made its appearance online in the form of leaked employee meeting slides, and now, Android Headlines has shared a few more marketing materials for the Galaxy S24 range.

New details about Galaxy S24 AI-powered features leaked

Notably, earlier reports suggest the Galaxy S24 series trio will boast an impressive array of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features, especially in the photography department. In line with this, the new leak demonstrates how AI will play a key role in photo editing.

S24 LEAK: Galaxy S24 series confirmed with AI-enhanced cameras! Features include object moving/deletion, 12MP ultra-wide, 50MP wide, and 10MP 3x telephoto lenses. The Ultra variant boasts a 200MP primary sensor. Get ready for stunning imagery with AI magic. #Samsung #Tech pic.twitter.com/psdmSV93tt — The Tech Siren (@TheTechSiren) January 13, 2024

The technology will come in handy for enabling useful functionalities such as removing and moving objects in existing photos. You can see an example of that in one of the leaked images.

A BMX rider can be seen going up a ramp and into the air. Using AI, the rider has been moved higher up in the air than they were when the photo was taken.

Galaxy S24 series - Galaxy AI will power your every day!



With insane capabilities thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen3 and One UI 6.1's Galaxy AI, the Galaxy S24 series will have some of the best space zoom night time video recording, and more!



Reserve now to get a free $50 credit… pic.twitter.com/i2qmDe3i41 — BenIt Bruhner Pro (@BennettBuhner) January 9, 2024

Aside from allowing you to move objects around, the technology lets you shrink and rotate them as shown in a Zoom with Galaxy AI teaser video. It is unclear whether the edited photo will end up being perfect given that generating artificial data to fill up the space where the objects were originally placed can be a tricky task. Although the AI manipulation of photos looks perfect in promotional material, real-life results may not be reliably good.

The leak also shed some light on the Galaxy S24 camera megapixel counts and zoom capabilities. The highest-end Galaxy S24 Ultra will house a mammoth 200MP main camera that can capture lossless 2x zoom pictures. Also, the handset will have 10MP and 50MP telephoto lenses with 3x and 5x optical zoom. Upfront, the phone will feature a 12MP shooter for selfies and ultra-wide shots.

The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus will retain the camera setup of their respective predecessors. 50MP main (with 2x optical quality zoom capability), 10MP 3x optical telephoto and 12MP ultra-wide. For selfies, the handsets will have a 12MP front-mounted camera.

What past leaks say about Galaxy S24 AI features

The word on the street is that Samsung is planning to bring a feature called AI Live Translate Call to all models rather than limiting it to the high-end Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Last month, tipster Benit Bruhner Pro shared details about new features and improvements coming to One UI 6.1, which will be reportedly powering up the Galaxy S24 series. This leak confirmed that the Phone app will support live translation capability.

One UI 6.1 - New features and improvements - A THREAD!!!



1. AI Generated wallpapers!!!



Express yourself using all unique wallpapers!!!



2. Weather and portrait affects for lock screen!!!



Change the theme and mood!#OneUI6 #Samsung #OneUI61 #GalaxyS24Ultra #GalaxyS23Ultra pic.twitter.com/O3dgNEk0YU — BenIt Bruhner Pro (@BennettBuhner) December 10, 2023

The software is also expected to support AI-generated wallpapers and some smart charging features that can extend battery life. Aside from this, One UI 6.1 leak will allow Galaxy S24 users to organise notes into bullet points.

The Galaxy S24 phones will also be able to automatically generate e-mail replies and support voice transcription features that can identify different speakers.

"I don't think it'd be out of the question to expect additional AI capabilities along the lines of what we've seen from previous Unpacked events as well as competitor smartphone launches," said Tuong Nguyen, a director analyst at Gartner.

Nguyen believes AI features with the ability to improve photo quality, provide translations and track behaviours like physical and mental health or security data could be in the offing.