The 2022 NFL season kicks off this weekend and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scheduled to play their first match against the Dallas Cowboys at the AT&T Stadium on Sunday. However, it has been revealed that contrary to previous seasons, quarterback Tom Brady won't have his wife Gisele Bundchen in the stands to support him as he begins what could be his final NFL campaign.

The couple has been in the headlines in recent weeks after reports came out claiming that the supermodel left the family home in Tampa to fly to Costa Rica following a huge fight. She was later spotted in Miami with their children, but they are not believed to have reconciled.

Now, a source claims that no arrangements are being made for Gisele's possible attendance at the match between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. Of course, teams typically arrange VIP seats and security for players' guests and family members. Gisele is also a celebrity in her own right, and her presence usually requires some preparation on the side of the venue and organisers.

"It's always a big thing when Gisele is coming to watch the game, but, as of right now, there's none of that for Sunday's game," the source claimed, as per People.

Gisele has been seen supporting her husband throughout the course of their marriage, and observers will surely notice her absence if she does not show up on Sunday night. "It feels very different this year than last year. She was excited to be here, we saw her around. I'm not saying she can't possibly come, but nothing is in place for her to be here for the first regular season game and that seems weird," added the source.

According to various reports, the friction between the couple came to its boiling point when Brady decided to "unretire" earlier this year just 40 days after announcing his retirement on Feb. 1.

"Everyone here knows that there's tension, but we don't know how serious it is. So we're just not talking to him about Gisele. It's not a topic anyone wants to bring up to him."

The Brazilian supermodel was reportedly looking forward to Brady's retirement so that he could spend more time with their growing children. However, she was left devastated when he decided to re-sign with the Buccaneers for yet another season.

Brady himself admitted last week that he is aware that his children's lives do not stop just because he still has a football career. However, he did not directly address the alleged conflict with his wife. Meanwhile, Gisele has stayed mum throughout the whole situation.