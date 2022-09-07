Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen remain separated after a recent fight saw the Brazilian fashion model leave Florida and jet off to their home in Costa Rica. The duo have continued to snub each other, with the seven-time Super Bowl winner failing to mention his wife while talking about family in a recent podcast.

A report revealed earlier this month that after an epic fight with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star, Bundchen had moved to their home in the Central American country. It was believed that the couple had reconciled after the Brazilian model was later spotted with her kids at a water park in Florida.

However, a source told Page Six that while Bundchen had returned to Florida, the couple continue to remain separated. The former Victoria's Secret angel is currently residing in Miami, and is simply in the country to spend time with the son and daughter she shares with Brady.

"Gisele isn't back with Tom," the source said. "She flew back to Florida to be with her kids but hasn't been to their home in Tampa."

"Tom is still hoping they can reconcile. Gisele has told him she's leaving him before, and they always made up when she cooled down."

Meanwhile, Brady, who returned to training with the Buccaneers earlier this week, spoke about family on Monday's episode of his Sirius XM show "Let's Go!". The seven-time Super Bowl winner spoke about changing priorities, his children, and his parents, but Bundchen failed to get a single mention.

The former New England Patriots star turned 45 last month, and admitted that his priorities have changed since being a 25-year-old, who lived and breathed football. Brady also underlined his commitment to spending more time with family, as his career draws to a close.

"As you get older, life changes quite a bit. There's different responsibilities that take form in your life. There's different perspective you gain," Brady said, as quoted by the NY Post.

"Over time other priorities develop because you change and evolve through life and you grow in different ways. You take on these different responsibilities of family, commitment, so forth. You commit time and energy to those things."

Brady is embarking on his 23rd season in the NFL, and his decision to "un-retire" from football is being cited as the main reason for the spat with Bundchen. The 45-year-old promised more time with the family, but will now be turning his attention towards the Buccaneers' opening game of the season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 11.

