Tourists will reportedly now be able to access one of Bali's most famous beaches via an elevator.

Kelingking Beach and its cliff point in Nusa Penida is arguably the most famous beach in the province of Bali and is easily one of the most picturesque places in the world. The spot is fondly called the Kelingking 'T-Rex' because of how the uniquely-shaped cliff looks like a giant rock dinosaur with jaws wide open.

Dangerous walkway to Kelingking Beach

Even though the beach attracts thousands of tourists every month, reaching the beach cove has been sure to be more and more dangerous over the years. As of now, the beach can be accessed only via an incredibly steep and dangerous walkway that has very little safety arrangements in place.

The steep steps are uneven and gradually wearing down due to the pressure of the rising amount of tourists walking up and down. The daring coastal path goes 300m down the cliffside to Kelingking Beach and has been the reason behind numerous injuries over the last few years. The officials have been trying to look for a solution for a long time now.

Glass elevator at the famous T-Rex beach

Fortunately, officials in Bali are now set to partner with a Chinese investment company to create what will be known as the Glass Elevator and Viewing Platform at the famous Kelingking Beach in Nusa Penida.

The traditional laying of the first stone has already taken place, and construction will begin in due course, according to The Bali Sun.

Project is expected to begin next year

It is understood that the Glass Elevator and Viewing Platform will include an outdoor and glass-walled elevator that will transport tourists from the top of the cliff at Kelingking Beach straight down the 182m cliffside to the beach below. There will be photo spots every 20 metres, and tourists will work their way down the cliffside stopping at each photo spot. At one such stop, a 64-meter viewing bridge will also be constructed for a more panoramic view.

The Chinese investment company involved in this project is PT BNP (Bina Nusa Properti). The project is a collaborative effort with both PT BNP and Karang Dawa Traditional Banjar, in Bunga Mekar Village, entitled as authorized holders of the construction permit.

The investment value of the construction of the Glass Elevator and Viewing Platform is going to be around IDR 200 billion, according to the director of PT BNP, Komang Suantara.

Among all the parties involved, it has been agreed that local construction workers will be employed to work on the project by way of bringing more economic prosperity to local communities. The criteria states that a minimum of 40% of people working on the construction must come from local communities.

Meanwhile, the Head of Bunga Mekar Village, I Wayan Yasa, has expressed his delight that the project would move forward for the benefit of tourists and Nusa Penida overall.

"We certainly agree very much to the construction of the glass elevatory, especially the customary parties who will receive income from the new location in the construction process. We want good cooperation with investors, and the existence of this glass elevator will also contribute to the surrounding community," explained Yasa.

The record for the world's tallest lift belongs to the Bailong Elevator in China, located in the scenic Zhangjiajie National Forest Park. The 326-meter-tall glass Bailong Elevator was built onto the side of a cliff in the national park and offers stunning views of the karst formations. The Bailong Elevator consists of three double-decker lifts, each of which can transport a total of 46 visitors up the mountain in less than two minutes, per trip.

The investors behind the historic Bailong Elevator project are also involved in the glass elevator on Kelingking Beach, reported Indonesian media outlet detikBali.

The Kelingking Beach project is expected to go underway and will be operational in 2024.