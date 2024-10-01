The fourth edition of the London EV Show is generating an overwhelming response from global leaders in electric mobility. Top-tier companies will exhibit their latest technology, groundbreaking innovations, and new models at Excel London from November 26-28.

So far, the current edition has secured the registration of more than 100 exhibitors. Some of the industry titans who have registered as Platinum Sponsors for the show include Autel Europe UK Limited, known for their automotive intelligent diagnostic, inspection, and analysis products; Ekoenergetyka, an innovative leader in high-power charging infrastructure; Lotus Flash Charge, a key player in luxury EV charging and hyper charging networks; and Power Electronics, the world's leading manufacturer of solar inverters and a significant player in DC charging solutions.

Gold Sponsors for #LEVS24 include XPEL, a provider of protective films and coatings; Alpitronic, specializing in power electronics devices and testing solutions for e-mobility; Star Charge, offering smart energy turnkey solutions; Lucy, representing companies within the Lucy Group, including Lucy Electric and Lucy Zodion; and Vestel, contributing to the future of transportation with automotive electronics and EV chargers.

Among the Silver Sponsors for the show are names like INFYPOWER, a high-tech renewable energy company focused on power electronics; Sichuan Injet New Energy Co., Ltd., a professional industrial power supply manufacturer; Metergram, experts in digital infrastructure for EV charging; NAL, a supplier of innovative infrastructure products; Tofco, with extensive experience in the highways industry; LCTC, a leading EV charger manufacturer; SUYIN, offering advanced connector solutions for EV charging systems; TOPBAND, specializing in intelligent control system solutions; Elywhere, providing sustainable energy solutions from Norway; and Ev-Pay, delivering innovative payment solutions for EV charging.

#LEVS24 Bronze Sponsors include names like Bender, a provider of smart and safe electrical solutions for eMobility; EN Plus EV Charging, a leading Chinese EV charge point export manufacturer; Proteus Switchgear, a UK manufacturer of low voltage distribution units for EV charging; Payter, a fintech offering ad-hoc payment solutions for the EV charging market; SMK Electronics (Europe) Ltd, specializing in smart mobility components; Elbagate, Europe's largest busbar manufacturer; Verve Connect, offering synchronized management of EV charging solutions across regions; Suntree, a high-tech enterprise integrating research, production, and service in EV infrastructure; BSI; ICEE, specializing in EV infrastructure enclosures; HELLONEXT, a leader in sustainable energy solutions including EV charging and hydrogen; TVR Instruments Ltd, providing earth leakage relays for EV charging stations; Solutions30, offering EVC infrastructure solutions across Europe; Pelican Engineering, a leading supplier of EV chargers and energy storage systems; ATEQ, a manufacturer of pressure decay and flow test instruments; Lewden, recognized for smart electrical power distribution solutions; TSG UK Solutions, providing turnkey solutions for the EV charging market; Dold Industries, offering network monitoring solutions; Solidstudio, experts in digital solutions for EV charging; PLP, creators of precision-engineered solutions for energy and communications; Energy Networks Association, representing major electricity network operators in the UK and Ireland; Leap24, focusing on fast-charging solutions for electric commercial vehicles; and Borough Smart. Check the link for the entire list of exhibitors.

