For business travellers constantly on the move, staying connected abroad can be a costly and complex process. Fortunately, eSIM technology has revolutionised the way we access cellular data internationally, making it easy, affordable, and convenient. Forget about juggling SIM cards, dealing with roaming charges, or hunting for Wi-Fi—eSIMs allow you to activate data plans instantly, keeping you productive and entertained on the go.

Reliable connectivity is essential for those who travel frequently, whether for work meetings in Tokyo, networking in London, or conferences in São Paulo. In this guide, we'll explore the best eSIM options for 2024, focusing on services that cater specifically to the needs of on-the-go professionals.

In addition to highlighting individual features, we've created a comprehensive table to provide a quick overview of the top eSIMs available on the market today:

Features Jetpac GigSky Holafly Airalo aloSIM Instabridge Global Coverage 150+ destinations 200+ destinations, cruises, inflight 200+ countries 200+ countries Region-dependent Global Flexible Data Plans Yes (affordable, easy top-ups) Yes (single eSIM for all plans) Yes (1-day to 90-day plans) Yes Yes (Data Calculator for usage estimation) Yes Unlimited Data Options No Yes Yes No No No Hotspot Support Yes Yes Yes (varies by plan) No No No Free Trials No 100MB free trial No No No No VPN or Security Perks 30-day VPN trial included No eSIM in China comes with a VPN included No No No Customer Support Availability 24/7 multilingual via WhatsApp, Email 24/7/365 live support 24/7 in multiple languages via voice, email, and chat Support available, limited channels Limited Basic support Ease of Activation Instant activation, one eSIM for multiple countries Instant Activation, possible even without Wi-Fi Instant activation via app or email Activation within minutes after purchase Instant activation Instant activation, app-based

Jetpac

Imagine a travel experience where you land in a new country, switch on your phone, and instantly connect—no scrambling to find a local SIM or paying through the nose for roaming. That's Jetpac in a nutshell!

With coverage across 150+ destinations, Jetpac lets you activate affordable data packs instantly, so you're ready to go from the moment you step off the plane.

Install just one eSIM on your phone, and you're set for hassle-free, seamless travel to multiple locations. You can top up data anytime you need it. And because Jetpac supports hotspots, you can easily share your connection with other devices, too—perfect for keeping all your gadgets online, wherever you are.

Jetpac isn't just about data—it's packed with value-added services to enhance your travel experience. If your flight is delayed by more than an hour, Jetpac offers complimentary airport lounge access for you and up to five friends. Love traveling in style? Jetpac also provides exclusive discounts on premium airport services, including lounge access and Fast Track passes, at savings of over 40% compared to other options.

You'll even get a 30-day VPN trial for extra peace of mind while browsing abroad. With top-rated customer support in over 20 languages and with multiple channels like Whatsapp, Email, Voice etc, Jetpac clearly stands out and redefines what it means to stay connected and comfortable while travelling the world.

GigSky

With GigSky, staying connected abroad is easier than ever! Covering over 190 countries and regions, GigSky ensures you have cellular data from the moment you land—no more hunting for a Wi-Fi hotspot or dealing with physical SIM cards.

As one of the few eSIM operators that is also a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) rather than just a reseller, GigSky dramatically simplifies the eSIM installation process. You can purchase a new plan even without an existing plan or Wi-Fi connection, and frequent travellers benefit by using a single eSIM for every plan—no more downloading a new eSIM with each purchase.

For those who need clarification on committing, GigSky offers a 100MB free trial plan that lets you explore their service without entering any payment information. It's an easy, no-strings-attached way to test their eSIM and experience how effortless staying connected can be.

Whether you're jetting to a new country or relaxing on a cruise, GigSky has you covered. They offer unique, all-inclusive data plans explicitly tailored for cruises, ensuring you're online at sea, in port, or while exploring on land. Plus, with 24/7/365 live customer support, any issues are resolved quickly, regardless of your time zone. GigSky's eSIM technology, coupled with its MVNO advantage, keeps things simple, flexible, and incredibly user-friendly, making it an ideal travel companion.

Holafly

Holafly is a long-standing international eSIM provider, renowned for its unlimited data, global coverage, and flexible plans. Whether you need a one-day pass or a 90-day plan, you can choose from over 200 destinations, including country-specific, regional, and global options. Many plans even include hotspot functionality, making them perfect for digital nomads and business travelers who need reliable connectivity to stay productive on the go.

Purchasing and installing a Holafly eSIM is quick and easy, taking just a couple of minutes via their website or app. To ensure a seamless experience, the company offers 24/7 customer support in multiple languages, so you can rely on having support in your native language anytime.

Key features like customisable plans, unlimited data at a fixed rate, hotspot access, and 24/7 customer support set Holafly apart. This will make a huge difference, ensuring that you'll have a plan tailored to your needs, won't run out of data in unfamiliar locations, experience choppy connections during meetings, or face unexpected charges, providing you with peace of mind.

Airalo

Ever come home from a trip to a shocking roaming bill? Or have you found yourself hunting for free Wi-Fi abroad to stay connected? Airalo gets it. That's precisely why it exists—to end the hassle of high roaming fees and help you avoid that desperate SIM search at the airport. With Airalo, you get access to eSIMs and digital SIM cards that you can download and activate from over 200 countries and regions. Just a few taps and you're online the moment you arrive—no physical SIM, no fuss.

Airalo's goal is simple: to make global connectivity easy and accessible for every traveller. With a diverse team across 44+ countries and six continents, Airalo is dedicated to breaking down borders and making staying connected more accessible than ever. Say goodbye to roaming limits and hello to seamless data anywhere you go!

aloSIM

aloSIM takes the guesswork out of choosing a data plan for your travels. With its handy Data Calculator, you can estimate how much data you'll need based on your daily, weekly, or monthly internet habits. No more overpaying for data you won't use or running out halfway through your trip. Just calculate your usage, pick a plan, and go!

Another feature that makes aloSIM stand out is its transparency. You can see exactly which partner networks you'll be connecting to before you buy a plan, so you know you're getting reliable service. Plus, you can check the available speeds (3G, 4G, 5G, or LTE) in your destination region—something most eSIM providers don't offer. With aloSIM, you're in control of your connectivity.

Instabridge

With Instabridge eSIM, staying connected abroad has never been more accessible or affordable. Offering global coverage without the dreaded roaming fees, Instabridge gives you access to instant data plans that activate right when you need them. Forget about waiting for a SIM card in the mail; just download the eSIM profile, and you're ready.

Instabridge prioritizes flexibility, letting you switch between carriers and data plans without ever having to swap physical SIM cards. It's a perfect solution for travellers hopping between countries that need reliable data. Plus, with no contracts or hidden fees, you can only pay for what you need when you need it. From simple setup to seamless switching, Instabridge makes international connectivity a breeze.

So whether you're attending meetings in Tokyo, networking in London, or exploring a new city, these eSIM solutions are designed to keep you connected effortlessly. With flexible data plans, extensive coverage, and unique perks like airport lounge access and VPN trials, these options will transform your travel experience. Say goodbye to connectivity hassles and enjoy smooth, uninterrupted service wherever your business—or adventures—take you.