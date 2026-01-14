GoFundMe faces intense scrutiny for ignoring its own rules by hosting a fundraiser for the ICE officer who killed Renee Nicole Good, despite terms of service prohibiting legal defence funds for violent crimes. The campaign for Jonathan Ross has raised £269,000 ($360,000) as of 14 January 2026, bolstered by a £7,500 ($10,000) donation from billionaire Bill Ackman.

This has ignited widespread outrage, with activists urging mass reports to enforce the platform's policies and take down the page. Good's tragic death has amplified national debates on federal enforcement.

The Fatal Encounter

The incident occurred on 7 January 2026, when Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old American citizen, mother of three, and prize-winning poet, was fatally shot by ICE agent Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis's Central neighbourhood during a federal operation. Eyewitness videos capture Ross approaching Good's SUV, which was stopped in the street, before firing three shots as she started driving away, turning from him.

The Department of Homeland Security asserts Good weaponised her vehicle to attempt running over the agent, deeming it an act of domestic terrorism. Yet, after examining the footage, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey rejected this account as 'bullshit' and called for ICE to depart the city. Good's mother remembered her as 'one of the kindest people I've ever known,' noting she was likely terrified in her final moments.

This shooting is the ninth by ICE agents since September 2025, amid increased deployments targeting suspected fraud. Immediate protests and vigils honoured Good, while President Donald Trump backed the agent, citing self-defence. Ross, aged 43, had previously been injured by a fleeing vehicle in 2025.

GoFundMe's TOS Dilemma

GoFundMe's terms explicitly ban campaigns raising funds for the legal defence of those formally charged with violent crimes. Nevertheless, the fundraiser for Ross, who may face charges over Good's death, continues to operate, prompting accusations of inconsistent policy application. Ackman's high-profile donation and promotion significantly elevated its visibility and contributions.

By comparison, the fundraiser for Good's family, aiding her widow and children, concluded after amassing £1.1 million ($1.5 million). Detractors highlight this contrast as indicative of potential bias, hardly unexpected in light of prior platform controversies.

GoFundMe has offered no public explanation for the apparent oversight, though reports suggest an internal assessment is in progress. Users have responded with widespread reporting efforts to compel its suspension. The situation raises broader concerns about accountability for crowdfunding sites.

Public Backlash

GoFundMe's stance has elicited strong condemnation from activists, elected officials, and ordinary citizens alike.

On X, Bill Ackman justified his involvement, stating 'I supported Ross because I knew he would need significant funds to cover his defence costs.'

I have been widely reviled (and worse) by many on social and mainstream media for giving $10,000 to a @gofundme for Jonathan Ross, the officer who tragically killed Renee Good. [I had also attempted to support the gofundme for Renee Good’s family, but it was already closed as it… — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) January 13, 2026

However, numerous voices contend this tacitly condones lack of accountability for authorities. Ongoing demonstrations in Minneapolis and other locations have featured memorials for Good and demands for reform. State governors have designated commemorative days, and lawmakers are advancing bills to enhance oversight of ICE activities.

Federal probes into the shooting are ongoing, but the GoFundMe ICE agent fundraiser endures as a focal point of contention over platform ethics and equitable justice. Sustained public pressure might prompt tighter TOS adherence moving forward.